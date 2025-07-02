ESPN Labels Former Kansas Recruiting Target a 2026 Lottery Pick
Even with the recent additions of Kohl Rosario and Paul Mbiya, the Kansas Jayhawks fully expected Dame Sarr to commit to KU before Duke swooped in and stole him from Bill Self.
The Italian phenom was one of the most coveted players on the international market following his departure from FC Barcelona, and the 19-year-old is now a projected lottery pick in ESPN’s latest 2026 NBA mock draft by Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo.
Sarr emerged as the No. 9 overall selection in the mock, going eight picks after KU freshman Darryn Peterson, the projected No. 1 pick.
"Sarr is looking to follow in the footsteps of Kasparas Jakucionis and Egor Demin as highly touted international prospects, departing the Spanish development system to pursue college basketball on a revamped Duke squad," Givony wrote.
"The 6-8 wing is a versatile defender who has shown intriguing flashes as a perimeter shooter, passer and shot creator in the EuroLeague and ACB last year, but he is still unpolished in several areas, including his decision-making."
Listed at 6-foot-7, Sarr is a long, athletic wing who is a terrific slasher with a smooth jump shot.
Sarr took an official visit to Lawrence in May and was widely expected to end up a Jayhawk, with multiple recruiting services projecting him to Kansas. But once Duke transfer Cedric Coward opted to stay in the NBA Draft, Jon Scheyer went all-in on Sarr and stole him from KU.
Now, the former KU target will suit up in Durham alongside Cameron Boozer and the top freshman class in the country, where he is expected to start and make an immediate impact.
As much as some fans might not want to admit it, Sarr would have taken the Jayhawks' roster to a different level, and it'll be difficult to watch him flourish with another blue blood.