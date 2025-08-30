Ethan Taylor’s Surprise Visit to Kansas: What It Means for Jayhawks
A recent development might signal big things for Kansas basketball on the recruiting trail.
In an article by JayhawkSlant insider Shay Wildeboor (subscription required), he reported that 5-star center Ethan Taylor made another visit to Lawrence on Friday.
Taylor, the No. 22 player and No. 1 center in the Class of 2026 according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, is a 7-foot, 245-pound big man originally from Kansas City.
He transferred to Link Academy in Missouri this offseason after previously attending Shawnee Mission Northwest in Kansas.
Taylor is expected to visit the Jayhawks’ campus from Sept. 26–28, but he arrived earlier than expected. He is set to begin a six-visit slate over the next few weeks to all the other schools in his final six: Oregon, Oklahoma, Indiana, Michigan State, and Kentucky.
Taylor had previously visited KU in June unofficially, and Friday’s trip was likely another unofficial visit.
There was no report prior to yesterday that he would be visiting campus, so he may have attended the football game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium against Wagner. Nonetheless, Taylor’s arrival for another visit prior to his official one should be considered fantastic news for fans.
He is one of the most talented players in his class, impacting the game on both ends as a shot blocker and as a finisher around the rim. Taylor continued to showcase his impressive skill set this summer on the AAU circuit with the MOKAN Elite Nike EYBL 17U team.
His upcoming season at Link Academy will undoubtedly provide more outside exposure and chances to display his abilities than he had at Shawnee.
Additionally, Taylor is not the only Link Academy product showing interest in Kansas. 4-star forward Trent Perry, a 6-foot-4, scrappy wing, recently included the Jayhawks in his top four and is expected to decide in the coming months.
The Jayhawks will be in dire need of a big man this recruiting cycle, especially with the likely departure of Flory Bidunga assuming he enters the NBA Draft next year.
Bill Self has his eyes on several frontcourt targets, including Davion Adkins and Josh Irving, both of whom are scheduled to visit Lawrence sometime in September.
Taylor’s official visit next month should remain on the calendar, but the fact that he has already made two unofficial trips to Lawrence this summer shows just how strongly he is considering the Jayhawks.