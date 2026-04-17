Ex-Kansas Star Flory Bidunga Throws Shade at Missouri Commit Bryson Tiller

Two starters from the 2025-26 Kansas basketball team entered the transfer portal in the offseason, and both anchored the frontcourt this past year. Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller announced their intentions to leave Lawrence, forcing Bill Self to search for new big man options on the open market.



Bidunga committed to Louisville shortly after the portal opened, while Tiller shockingly pledged to rival Missouri yesterday. The reasoning behind each decision is widely believed to come down to NIL opportunities.

Both transfers have caught plenty of flak from the KU fanbase for leaving the program in pursuit of larger dollar figures. However, Tiller's decision drew far more backlash, given that he became the first Jayhawk to ever transfer directly to Missouri in the program's long-standing history.



Last night, Bidunga posted an interesting message on his TikTok page that seemed to reference Tiller's commitment. In the post, he wrote: "At least ain't no rat," suggesting there may have been some bad blood between the two former teammates.

Flory on Tik Tok 🤨 pic.twitter.com/Hg6UY9jj8I — Aint No Seats Podcast (@AintNoSeatsPod) April 17, 2026

It's unclear whether Bidunga was throwing shade at Tiller or simply joking around to stir reactions from KU fans. It also could have been a way to justify his own departure, considering heading to Louisville doesn't carry the same weight as transferring to Missouri and becoming a villain in one of the sport's biggest rivalries.



The video Bidunga reposted is a voiceover narrated by legendary film star Morgan Freeman, who outlined the difference between "snitches" and "rats." The original creator labeled Bidunga a snitch — a far less degrading title — and Tiller the rat.

However Bidunga intended it, it brings up the interesting dynamic in how college players now view program tradition. With so many players transferring the moment they can secure more playing time or a bigger NIL deal, it begs the question about how much the name across the front of the jersey truly means during the season.

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) and forward Bryson Tiller (15) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

If Bidunga was hoping some of the attention would shift away from him, Tiller's decision certainly helped. The Jayhawk faithful may not even dwell much on Bidunga's exit by the time the Border Showdown rolls around this December.