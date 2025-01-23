KANSAS

Five-Star Kansas Basketball Signee Dominates at Elite Showcase

Darryn Peterson delivered in a big way on Monday.

Mathey Gibson

Huntington Prep guard Darryn Peterson signals for possession of the ball against Richmond Heights during the first half of a basketball game in the Canton Play-By-Play Classic at Canton Memorial Field House, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Canton, Ohio.
Huntington Prep guard Darryn Peterson signals for possession of the ball against Richmond Heights during the first half of a basketball game in the Canton Play-By-Play Classic at Canton Memorial Field House, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Canton, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Kansas basketball fans have plenty to be excited about after Darryn Peterson’s electrifying performance at the 2025 Hoophall Classic.

The Kansas-bound guard put on a show for Prolific Prep (CA) on Monday, dropping 31 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out four assists in a nail-biting 61-57 loss to Highland School (VA).

Peterson looked every bit like the five-star prospect he is, shouldering the offensive load for his team and making big plays throughout the game.

He hit 11 of his 23 shots, showcasing his scoring versatility with drives to the hoop, mid-range jumpers, and a smooth outside stroke. Add in his ability to rebound and facilitate, and it’s clear why he’s one of the most exciting recruits in the country.

The Hoophall Classic always brings out the best in high school basketball’s elite, and Peterson didn’t disappoint.

If this performance is any indication, Kansas might have landed its next star.

Fans should be counting down the days until he suits up in Lawrence.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

3 Key Takeaways from Kansas Basketball's Win at TCU

AJ Storr Silences Critics With Big Night Against TCU for Kansas Basketball

Kansas Basketball Extends Win Streak with Dominant Second Half Against TCU

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/Basketball