Five-Star Kansas Basketball Signee Dominates at Elite Showcase
Kansas basketball fans have plenty to be excited about after Darryn Peterson’s electrifying performance at the 2025 Hoophall Classic.
The Kansas-bound guard put on a show for Prolific Prep (CA) on Monday, dropping 31 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out four assists in a nail-biting 61-57 loss to Highland School (VA).
Peterson looked every bit like the five-star prospect he is, shouldering the offensive load for his team and making big plays throughout the game.
He hit 11 of his 23 shots, showcasing his scoring versatility with drives to the hoop, mid-range jumpers, and a smooth outside stroke. Add in his ability to rebound and facilitate, and it’s clear why he’s one of the most exciting recruits in the country.
The Hoophall Classic always brings out the best in high school basketball’s elite, and Peterson didn’t disappoint.
If this performance is any indication, Kansas might have landed its next star.
Fans should be counting down the days until he suits up in Lawrence.