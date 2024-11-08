How to Watch: No. 1 Kansas Basketball vs. No. 9 North Carolina
On Friday night, college basketball fans are in for an early season treat.
In this story:
Two of college basketball’s most storied programs are set to clash Friday night at Allen Fieldhouse, as the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks take on the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels.
Both teams are fresh off opening-season victories and will rekindle their rivalry in a rematch of the 2022 NCAA championship game, which saw Kansas capture the title.
The Jayhawks (1-0) began their season with a home win against Howard, while the Tar Heels (1-0) secured their first win at home over Elon. Now, both teams will face their first true test of the season in what promises to be an intense matchup on one of college basketball’s grandest stages.
Here’s how fans can catch the action.
How to Watch: Kansas Jayhawks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Streaming: Available on Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and other platforms
