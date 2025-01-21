KANSAS

How to Watch: No. 12 Kansas Basketball at TCU Horned Frogs

The Jayhawks and Horned Frogs clash in a Texas-sized showdown.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self yells out at Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) in the second half of the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self yells out at Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) in the second half of the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Kansas basketball hits the road for a midweek showdown against TCU on Wednesday night.

The No. 12 Jayhawks (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) will face the Horned Frogs (10-7, 3-3 Big 12) at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT, with live coverage on ESPN2.

Both teams enter the matchup riding some momentum. Kansas is coming off an 84-74 victory in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown over Kansas State, while TCU has won two of its last three games, including an impressive 74-71 upset at No. 25 Baylor.

TCU has been tough to beat at home this season, boasting a 9-1 record at Schollmaier Arena. Their only home loss came against Utah on Jan. 15.

Despite a 10-7 overall record, the Horned Frogs have faced a challenging schedule, with all six of their losses coming against teams ranked in the top 85 of the NET.

Here’s how you can catch all the action.

Kansas vs. TCU Streaming Information, Radio, TV:

Zeke Mayo
Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) reacts after sinking a three-pointer against Kansas State Wildcats in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
  • Location: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
  • Time: 6 p.m. CT
  • Broadcast: ESPN2
  • Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (Lawrence: KLWN AM 1320 / K269GB FM 101.7 / KMXN FM 92.9)

This Big 12 clash promises to be a battle as the Jayhawks look to stay hot and the Horned Frogs aim to defend their home court.

