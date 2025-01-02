How to Watch: No. 7 Kansas Basketball vs. UCF Knights
The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) are looking to rebound from a disappointing start to conference play as they travel to face the UCF Knights (10-2, 1-0 Big 12).
This matchup marks an opportunity for Kansas to reset after suffering a rare league-opener loss at home to West Virginia, the first such setback for the Jayhawks in over 30 years.
Meanwhile, the Knights come into the game riding high after a thrilling 87-83 victory over Texas Tech on December 31, marking a strong start to their Big 12 campaign.
This will be a rematch of last season's meeting, in which UCF secured an impressive win over Kansas in Orlando.
How to Watch: Kansas vs. UCF
- When: Sunday, January 5th, 3 p.m. CT
- Where: Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
Kansas enters the game eager to shake off the sting of their recent loss. Key players, including All-American candidate Hunter Dickinson, and transfers AJ Storr and Rylan Griffen, will need to step up on both ends of the court.
The Jayhawks will look to re-establish their defensive intensity and control the tempo to avoid falling into UCF’s rhythm.
On the other hand, UCF is poised to build on their momentum. Guard play has been a strength for the Knights, with standout performances from Keyshawn Hall and Jordan Ivy-Curry leading the way.
Keys to Victory:
- For Kansas: Limiting turnovers and improving shooting efficiency will be crucial. The Jayhawks must also contain UCF’s backcourt duo and dominate the boards to secure second-chance opportunities.
- For UCF: Continuing their hot shooting and applying defensive pressure on Kansas’ guards will be key. If they can force Kansas into foul trouble, the Knights will have a clear path to victory.