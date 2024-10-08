KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Receives Multiple Crystal Ball Picks for Elite Five-Star Prospect

Darryn Peterson, the No. 3 prospect in the class of 2025, could soon be making his way to Lawrence.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 3, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts after a call during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts after a call during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bill Self and Kansas Basketball have yet to secure a recruit in their 2025 class, but that may change soon according to a few college basketball analysts.

Darryn Peterson, the No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2025, is set to announce his college decision on November 1st, per On3.com.

Peterson, a five-star talent and one of the most highly coveted players in the country, has narrowed his list down to four schools: Kansas, USC, Kansas State, and Ohio State.

The Jayhawks appear to be in a strong position to land the elite guard, as both Michael Swain and Travis Branham of 247Sports have logged crystal ball predictions in favor of Kansas.

Branham submitted his pick with a high confidence rating of seven, while Swain followed with a medium confidence score of six.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 195 pounds, Peterson is known for his flashy scoring ability, elite athleticism, and exceptional court vision.

Landing Peterson would be a major victory for Kansas, as he is widely regarded as one of the top players in the nation and a consensus five-star.

Peterson’s decision on November 1st could be a game-changer for the Jayhawks, as Bill Self looks to add another elite talent to his program.

Kansas On Sports Illustrated

Three Reasons Flory Bidunga is a Game-Changer for Kansas Basketball

Kansas Basketball Gaining Momentum with Top 2025 Five-Star Prospect

Top Kansas Target AJ Dybantsa Remains No. 1 Recruit in 2025 Class

Kansas Recruiting: Will Five-Star Forward Koa Peat Consider the Jayhawks?

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/Basketball