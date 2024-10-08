Kansas Basketball Receives Multiple Crystal Ball Picks for Elite Five-Star Prospect
Bill Self and Kansas Basketball have yet to secure a recruit in their 2025 class, but that may change soon according to a few college basketball analysts.
Darryn Peterson, the No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2025, is set to announce his college decision on November 1st, per On3.com.
Peterson, a five-star talent and one of the most highly coveted players in the country, has narrowed his list down to four schools: Kansas, USC, Kansas State, and Ohio State.
The Jayhawks appear to be in a strong position to land the elite guard, as both Michael Swain and Travis Branham of 247Sports have logged crystal ball predictions in favor of Kansas.
Branham submitted his pick with a high confidence rating of seven, while Swain followed with a medium confidence score of six.
Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 195 pounds, Peterson is known for his flashy scoring ability, elite athleticism, and exceptional court vision.
Landing Peterson would be a major victory for Kansas, as he is widely regarded as one of the top players in the nation and a consensus five-star.
Peterson’s decision on November 1st could be a game-changer for the Jayhawks, as Bill Self looks to add another elite talent to his program.
