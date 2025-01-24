Is Kansas Basketball’s Flory Bidunga the Most Underrated Freshman in America?
Flory Bidunga is having a quietly dominant season for Kansas basketball, yet somehow, he’s still flying under the radar.
Despite being one of the most efficient players in the country and an absolute force down low, the 6-foot-9 five-star freshman has been overlooked in favor of flashier names.
With averages of 6.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and an impressive 80% field goal shooting percentage, Bidunga's efficiency is unmatched.
But when you take a deeper dive into his stats and impact on the floor, it’s clear that Bidunga is one of the most underrated freshmen in America, and his future is incredibly bright for the Jayhawks.
Scoring Efficiency: A Beast in the Paint
First off, let's talk about what stands out most about Bidunga: his insane efficiency.
Again, he’s shooting an impressive 80% from the field, leading the Big 12 in that category. And that’s not just a result of a small sample size—he's taking legitimate shots in the paint, using his athleticism and size to finish over defenders and grab easy buckets.
What’s even more impressive is that he doesn’t take three-pointers, and that’s okay. He doesn’t need to. His impact is felt around the rim, where he’s been nearly impossible to stop.
Bidunga’s low-post presence and ability to roll to the basket with precision have allowed him to thrive in an offense that relies heavily on spacing and ball movement.
As the game has evolved into a perimeter-centric approach, having a guy like Bidunga who can dominate the paint is invaluable.
Kansas has the luxury of allowing him to be a focal point in the interior while letting other shooters space out.
Defense: A True Rim Protector
But Bidunga isn't just a scorer—he’s a monster on the defensive end as well.
His shot-blocking numbers speak for themselves, with the freshman averaging 1.5 blocks per game. He’s had two games with four blocks, and an astonishing six against UCF back on Jan. 5.
These aren’t just chase-down blocks either; Bidunga is affecting shots at the rim consistently, deterring opposing teams from even trying to get into the paint against him.
His block percentage of 13.8% ranks second in the Big 12, according to KenPom, which places him among the elite shot-blockers in the country.
For context, that’s a higher percentage than many seasoned upperclassmen across college basketball.
Bidunga has a natural knack for timing his jumps and altering shots—attributes that separate good shot-blockers from great ones.
Rebounding: An Absolute Force on the Glass
Bidunga also excels at cleaning up the boards, with an outstanding 26.2% defensive rebound rate, again second in the Big 12.
His ability to grab boards in traffic is a testament to his physicality, raw athleticism and positioning. He’s not just the guy who gets the easy rebounds either—he’s outworking opponents, tracking down long misses, and securing crucial possessions for Kansas.
His offensive rating of 130.8 is also among the top 10 in the conference, showing his ability to contribute when it matters.
When you combine his rebounding and defense, he’s a complete player on that end of the floor, capable of turning defense into offense in an instant.
Teammates Recognize His Impact
The respect Bidunga has garnered from his teammates only underscores his importance to this Kansas team.
Shakeel Moore, a transfer from Mississippi State who helps galvanize the Jayhawks' defense, had high praise for his freshman teammate following Kansas’ win over TCU.
“That dude is going to be a guy for real. Plus 27 plus-minus, double-double, he’s a freshman… he doesn’t look like a freshman out there at times. Super proud of him, you know, just got to keep working with him and he’s gonna keep going for sure,” Moore said.
High praise from a veteran, but Moore is right. Despite his freshman status, Bidunga has been an indispensable part of Kansas’ lineup.
His ability to stay poised, block shots, score efficiently, and grab rebounds at such a high level has already shown that he can be a long-term star for this team.
Why isn't Bidunga Getting More Love Nationally?
So, why is Flory Bidunga still considered underrated?
Part of it may be the competition. Kansas has had several big names on their roster this season, with senior players like Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo grabbing most of the attention. Yet, Bidunga's growth has been steady and consistent, and he has all the tools to become the centerpiece of Kansas’ program moving forward.
He’s an old-school player with a modern twist—effective at scoring inside, but capable of playing defense in a way that few freshmen can match. His shot-blocking, rebounding, and offensive efficiency make him one of the most well-rounded players in the country.
In a time when the game is dominated by flashy guards and perimeter shooting, a player like Bidunga, who brings it in the paint on both ends, is refreshing.
Kansas is lucky to have such a promising freshman who’s already making waves.
If he continues to develop at this rate, Bidunga will be a household name before too long.
He’s already a force to be reckoned with, and once the national spotlight shifts toward him, Kansas basketball will have one of the most talented young players in the country in their corner.