Kansas Basketball Legend Sends Prayers to Bill Self Amid Health Scare
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self was hospitalized on Thursday to undergo a heart procedure in which he received two stents.
The unexpected news was a shock to KU fans everywhere, not only for the program's sake but also for the Hall of Famer's long-term well-being.
During the 'Young Agbaji Youth Basketball Camp' held by former Jayhawk star Ochai Agbaji, the KU great sent his thoughts and prayers to his former coach.
"I just saw him three days ago, and obviously it's just a tough situation he's going through now," Agbaji said. "He's in all of our prayers. I know if there's anybody that will prevail over anything, it's him."
After seeing him days ago at The Basketball Tournament (TBT), Agbaji was surprised by the news but made it known how much respect he has for Self, who he called one of the biggest mentors in his life.
Approximately 90 kids appeared at Agbaji's camp, which featured the help of his former teammate Christian Braun.
Agbaji played for Self from 2018-2022 out of Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
He went on to play four seasons in Lawrence, winning Big 12 Player of the Year and taking home a national title as a senior.
The Cleveland Cavaliers took him with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Now entering his fourth year in the league, Agbaji is currently a role player for the Toronto Raptors.
Agbaji and college basketball fans around the country will continue to send their prayers to Coach Self during this time.