Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Brunson, Desmond Bane, Brandon Ingram)
The NBA takes center stage on Tuesday night, as there are a pair of Eastern Conference NBA Cup Quarterfinal matchups on Prime Video.
The night kicks off with the Miami Heat taking on the Orlando Magic and ends with the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson hitting the road to play the Toronto Raptors. Both road teams – Miami and New York – are favored in these matchups, but I’m looking to the prop market for some of my favorite bets on Tuesday.
Franz Wagner is out for Orlando while RJ Barrett is sidelined for Toronto, but I have a few props that I love for some of the top players that will be in action on Dec. 9.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the prop plays as these teams aim to advance to the semifinals on Saturday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 9
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jalen Brunson OVER 27.5 Points (-122)
Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable to play in this game, so Jalen Brunson should carry a major load on the offensive end for New York – especially if the All-Star big man sits out.
The star guard attempted 23 shots and finished with 30 points against the Magic on Sunday, and he's cleared this total in six of his last 10 games since returning from an ankle injury. Brunson is averaging 28.0 points per game during that stretch and 28.0 points per game overall this season while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from 3-point range.
The Raptors did hold Brunson to just 6-for-19 shooting back on Nov. 30, but the volume was still there for the Knicks star. In fact, he's taken at least 14 shots in every game he's played in this season and 18 or more shots in 18 of his 21 appearances.
Brandon Ingram UNDER 23.5 Points (-126)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Ingram is a fade candidate against New York:
Brandon Ingram is a prime fade candidate on Tuesday night, even though he’s coming off a big game against the Boston Celtics.
Ingram is averaging 21.2 points per game this season while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from beyond the arc. He has a tough matchup on Tuesday, as the Knicks feature a pair of elite wing defenders in Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.
Bridges gave Ingram a ton of trouble back on Nov. 30, holding him to just 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Anunoby, who recently returned from an injury, didn't even play in that game, so things could be even tougher for the former No. 2 overall pick tonight.
This season, Ingram has scored 24 or more points in just nine of his 25 games, and he's averaging 22.1 points (while shooting 43.6 percent from the field) with RJ Barrett out of the lineup for the last eight games.
The shot volume may end up being there for Ingram, but he's not a great 3-point shooter and the Knicks held him in check just a few games ago. I'm not buying the momentum on this line just because he scored 30 his last time out. Prior to that game, Ingram had failed to clear 23.5 points in five straight contests.
Desmond Bane OVER 4.5 Assists (-114)
This season, Desmond Bane is averaging 4.5 assists on 7.4 potential assists per game, but I think he could be in line for a strong showing against a Miami team that ranks No. 1 in the NBA in pace this season.
The Heat rank just 20th in the league in opponent assists per game, and Bane should have a bigger role handling the ball on Tuesday, especially since Paolo Banchero has been on a minutes limit in his two games since returning from a groin injury.
Bane had three assists in each of his matchups with the Heat this season, but he's picked up five or more dimes in the majority of his games (14 of 24). I think he could be worth a look in an expanded role on Tuesday night.
