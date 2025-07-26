Kansas Basketball Makes Final Cut for 4-Star Recruit
The Kansas Jayhawks are set to host another highly touted prospect on an official visit in the coming months.
Not only did 4-star center Davion Adkins confirm a visit date in Lawrence, but he also included the Jayhawks in his top six.
The No. 32-ranked player in 247 Sports' 2026 recruiting class, Adkins is a 6-foot-9 big man from Dallas, Texas.
With a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Adkins holds tremendous potential on the defensive end and is an elite athlete around the rim, allowing him to throw down thunderous dunks.
Adkins is a rising senior at Prolific Prep, the same school incoming freshman Darryn Peterson attended. He transferred to Prolific earlier this month after previously playing at Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff.
He has received Power 5 interest for over two years and recently trimmed his list down to Kansas, Auburn, Rutgers, Houston, Indiana, and UCLA.
Adkins will visit Kansas two months from now, starting Sept. 26. His other trips are on Sept. 13 (Indiana), Sept. 18 (Rutgers), Oct. 11 (Houston), Oct. 18 (Auburn), and Oct. 25 (UCLA).
This summer, Adkins has continued to boost his recruiting stock on the Adidas 3SSB circuit with the club Southern Assault.
The bouncy athlete joins others like Ethan Taylor and Arafan Diane as big men head coach Bill Self is pursuing on the recruiting trail.
With a visit to Kansas now on the calendar, the coaching staff must seize the opportunity to leave a lasting impression on Adkins and separate themselves from the rest of his suitors.