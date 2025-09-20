Kansas Basketball Players Show Off Incredible Boot Camp Progress
The Kansas Jayhawks officially wrapped up Bill Self’s Boot Camp this Thursday. It began on Sept. 8 and concluded this week.
One of Coach Self’s staples since arriving at KU, the camp usually takes place a little over a month before the season and features intense workouts, drills, and other physically demanding activities designed to keep players in peak condition.
A recent social media post by the KU Hoops X page showed that the Jayhawks’ roster is in top physical form ahead of the regular season.
Fans already knew this team had plenty of physical specimens to work with, but many of the players appear to be in the best shape of their lives.
Redshirt sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson, center Flory Bidunga, and others look absolutely jacked and ready to dominate Big 12 opponents this year.
The Jayhawks will have an array of athletic weapons at their disposal this season after playing at a generally slower pace the past few years. The offense will be led by Darryn Peterson, who will orchestrate the attack while being surrounded by complementary pieces like Bidunga and several key transfers.
As evidenced by the photo, KU has several players like Paul Mbiya whose brute strength will make them forces down low.
It was the first boot camp for KU's freshmen, transfer additions, and even Bryson Tiller, who joined the team in the middle of last season.
In another video posted by the social media page, Coach Self was seen talking to his group with words of encouragement once boot camp wrapped up.
"You guys have done absolutely great, but you gotta finish the deal," Self told his squad. "It would be like playing great for 36 minutes and not closing the game out. Let's have a great attitude and let's finish the deal. Everyone got that?"
Former St. Bonaventure guard Melvin Council Jr. was seen at the end of the video celebrating the event's finish. The standout transfer should quickly become a fan-favorite in Lawrence for his defensive intensity and "dog mentality," as he calls it.
With boot camp wrapped up, the Jayhawks will now look toward Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 17 and the exhibition contest against Louisville on Oct. 24.
