Kansas Basketball Recruiting: Bill Self Hosts 2027 Star on Visit
It was well known that 4-star recruit Maximo Adams was on campus for an official visit with the Kansas Jayhawks this week, but a recent Instagram post revealed another visitor.
A carousel post on Javon Bardwell's page showed the 2027 star in a Kansas uniform, suggesting he too made a trip to Lawrence over the weekend.
Bardwell, a rising senior at PHH Prep in Phoenix, Arizona, is a 6-foot-6, 175-pound forward and a consensus 5-star prospect. According to 247 Sports, he is ranked No. 13 nationally among rising juniors, as well as the No. 5 small forward and the No. 2 player from Arizona.
The program offered him in mid-August, and he already holds scholarships from Texas, USC, Texas Tech, and Louisville, among others. With more than 10 Division I offers on the table, Bardwell has quickly skyrocketed up national recruiting rankings over the past several months.
Bardwell competed for BTI United at a Pro16 event this spring. 247 Sports scouting director Eric Bossi praised his performance at the event in a scouting report:
"Bardwell impressed with his all-around game. He looks to be pushing 6-foot-7 at this point and the product of PHHoenix Prep can do so many things out there. He was initiating offense off the dribble, delivering crisp passes and then going and getting his offense on slashing drives to the rim pretty much whenever he wanted to. A good athlete, he's starting to develop some confidence with his jumper and as good as he is already, he still has another level that he can get to."
The Harlem, New York, native also plays for the Diamond Doves in the Overtime Elite League, where he averaged 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 45.7% shooting in the 2024–25 season. He posted a solid 16-point, 8-rebound stat line in the playoffs against the Cold Hearts.
Right now, Bardwell projects as a point forward who can play on or off the ball and score at will. His jump shot is continuing to improve, and by the time he reaches the college level, he could be someone who contributes immediately as a freshman.
Kansas is the first known school to host him on a visit, meaning Bill Self and his coaching staff are entering his recruitment early. In just over a month, the Jayhawks have extended an offer and brought him to campus, which bodes well for their chances down the line.