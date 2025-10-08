Kansas Basketball Recruiting: Bill Self May Not Be Done With 2026 Class
Dating back to last Sunday, Bill Self has been excelling on the recruiting trail for Kansas basketball lately. The Hall of Fame coach secured four pledges in eight days, with three of them being in the 2026 class.
The Jayhawks currently have the No. 2 upcoming freshman class in the nation, but it may not be wrapped up yet. There are still a number of prospects that Self and Co. are pursuing, even with three commitments in the class.
Who Will Kansas Basketball Pursue Next?
Right now, the Jayhawks have a balanced group of commits, starting with point guard Taylen Kinney, followed by big man Davion Adkins and forward/wing Trent Perry.
But with Darryn Peterson expected to be a one-and-done, Flory Bidunga potentially moving on to the NBA, and three graduating seniors in the backcourt, there will still be room for more players in next year's class.
The obvious option is Javon Bardwell, who also committed to KU last week but is technically a member of the 2027 class. He is attempting to reclassify to 2026 to play with the program next season, meaning the university could have another 5-star prospect on its hands.
The general consensus is that Bardwell will be able to make the reclassification, but if he does not, there are still several other options on the table.
Wings like Tajh Ariza, Alex Constanza, and Maximo Adams have all made visits to KU and remain uncommitted.
The most likely player to land at KU from that group is Ariza, who has connections to the coaching staff. New assistant Tony Bland was his high school coach during his freshman and sophomore years in California, giving him strong ties to KU.
Adkins will likely be the lone big man in KU's 2026 freshman class, but it is still possible that other targets like Ethan Taylor and Josh Irving remain in consideration.
MORE: What New Kansas Commit Davion Adkins Will Bring as a Player
Both players have visited Lawrence, and Taylor, a Kansas City native, has made multiple trips, keeping him firmly on the Jayhawks' radar.
Beyond those two, the remaining top prospects on KU's board appear to be long shots. 5-star standouts Tyran Stokes and Brandon McCoy recently signed NIL deals with Nike, likely ending any realistic chance of them landing in Lawrence.
Others like Caleb Holt haven't been entirely ruled out, but seem to be trending toward other programs.
While KU may not land another top-tier prospect like Peterson in this cycle, the Jayhawks could still end up with four or five total commits in the 2026 class.
And as history has shown with guys like Johnny Furphy and Paul Mbiya, it is never too late for Bill Self and his staff to identify an international prospect or two during the offseason.