Kansas Basketball Transfer Nginyu Ngala Arrives on Campus
The Kansas Jayhawks made a late-offseason addition last month by adding Canadian standout Nginyu Ngala to the roster.
Bill Self rounded out his roster with the 5-foot-10 guard out of Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario. With the season approaching, Ngala finally moved into his dorm on campus and should begin practicing with the squad immediately.
It appears that Ngala touched down in Lawrence on Monday.
"Jayhawk nation, let's get ready. Let's rock this year," Ngala said in the video posted by the KU basketball social media page. "Can't wait to compete, can't wait to meet the fans, and can't wait to get more wins."
Ngala, who has spent time at Laurentian and Dalhousie University, signed his letter of intent to Kansas on July 29.
He committed to the program not long after Noah Shelby transferred from the program. He is the 12th and potentially final player the coaching staff added to the 2025-26 roster.
While he is undersized, Ngala can put points up in a hurry. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in the 2024-25 season, shooting an exceptional 39.2% from 3-point range.
"We had one roster spot remaining and we thought we addressed a need in that now we have a backup point guard who we feel is very capable with his maturity and skillset to play minutes on our team," Coach Self said in the school's press release last month. "Nginyu is quick, he can shoot, and he should be a great example, not only on the court how to play, but also in the locker room."
Ngala joined a crowded KU backcourt that features incoming freshman and future top NBA Draft pick Darryn Peterson. Complementary pieces alongside Peterson include transfers Jayden Dawson (Loyola Chicago) and Melvin Council Jr. (St. Bonaventure).
Fellow youngster Kohl Rosario and former 5-star prospect Elmarko Jackson also have an opportunity to contribute.
Ngala’s arrival gives the Jayhawks an additional layer of depth at the guard position, something that could prove valuable during a long season. His ability to create his own shot, similar to David Coit's this past season, offers Coach Self another option when managing rotations or dealing with potential injuries.
At 26 years old, Ngala enters the NCAA with one year of eligibility remaining. Even if he does not see much time on the court, he will be able to provide experience and a veteran presence to the bench.