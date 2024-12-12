3 Big Questions for Kansas Basketball vs. NC State
No. 10 Kansas (7-2) is set to welcome NC State (7-3) to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday (2:15 p.m. CT) for a game the Jayhawks desperately need to win to get back on track and snap their two-game skid.
After opening the season 7-0, with two marquee wins over fellow blue bloods Duke and North Carolina, the Jayhawks have faltered, dropping back-to-back contests against Creighton and Missouri.
Meanwhile, NC State comes into this game playing some of its best basketball of the early season, having won its last two games, including an 84-74 overtime win against Florida State.
Aside from the overarching question of “Will Kansas get back in the win column?”, here are three big questions for the Jayhawks heading into Saturday:
Can Kansas take care of the ball?
The storyline in Columbia last weekend was turnovers, turnovers, and more turnovers as Kansas turned the ball over a season-high 22 times. Clearly, Missouri’s size, quick-hands, and relentless pressure got to the Jayhawks.
And yes, Hunter Dickinson’s seven turnovers certainly stood out, but it wasn’t just him as Dajuan Harris, Zeke Mayo, and KJ Adams each added 3 or more themselves. You can expect taking care of the basketball was the point of emphasis for Bill Self and his staff over the last few days, and the Jayhawks must be up to the task, as they’re taking on an aggressive NC State defense that forces 14.7 turnovers per game.
Can Kansas make some twos?
Despite going a solid 16-for-46 (34.8%) from three against Creighton and Missouri, the Jayhawks have been horrible from inside-the-arc, going 34-for-87 (39.1%) over their last two contests.
While those games were full of struggles up-and-down the roster, lead guard Dajuan Harris went 7-for-21 (33.3%) from two over that stretch and took 17.5 shots per game (including threes), which was uncharacteristic for Harris who hadn’t taken more than 10 shots in a game before that.
Harris needs to settle down, and offensively, Kansas needs to get back to its recipe of success: Inside-out basketball played through Dickinson.
Will Kansas continue to dominate the offensive glass?
Kansas - fresh off snagging 16 offensive boards against Missouri - has been a solid offensive rebounding team all year and is set to face an NC State squad that gives up 12 offensive rebounds per game. Coupling the Wolfpack’s poor defensive rebounding with the fact they’ve yet to play anyone with the size and athleticism of Kansas, the Jayhawks should be in great position to attack the offensive glass and create second-chance opportunities.