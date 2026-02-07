Kansas Center Flory Bidunga Listed to Prestigious Award Watch List
Flory Bidunga has been one of the most consistent players for Kansas basketball this season. The 6-foot-9 big man returned to KU this offseason after a brief entry into the transfer portal and has shown he was absolutely worth keeping.
Through 22 games, the Congo native is averaging 14.5 points and 8.9 rebounds while leading the Big 12 with 2.6 blocks per game. His defense has been among the best in the country, and that is where his true value lies.
KU fans have known since last year the type of impact Bidunga can make on a game, but his play is now starting to gain national recognition. This week, Bidunga was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Midseason Watch List, which highlights 10 of the top centers in college basketball.
It is no secret that Bidunga is one of the best rim protectors and shot-blockers in the nation. His long wingspan allows him to alter shots all over the court, and he creates an imposing presence for opposing offenses in the painted area. Head coach Bill Self said after Monday's win over Texas Tech that "there's not a better defender [than Bidunga] regardless of position anywhere."
There were questions heading into the season about Bidunga's offensive ability, but he quickly silenced them early in the year. He now has four games with 20 or more points and is shooting an incredible 67.7% from the field.
His dunk-heavy shot diet certainly contributes to that efficiency, but he has also shown clear improvement with his footwork and touch around the basket. Whenever Bidunga is near the rim, he is a constant lob threat. His dunks ignite the crowd inside Allen Fieldhouse and frequently bail the Jayhawks out of offensive possessions that are going nowhere.
While Bidunga's numbers may not be enough for him to win the Abdul-Jabbar Award outright, he has more than earned consideration as a finalist. In terms of overall impact, there are very few big men in the country who rival what Bidunga brings on a nightly basis.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Midseason Watch List Members
- Flory Bidunga (Kansas)
- Alex Condon (Florida)
- Motiejus Krivas (Arizona)
- Aday Mara (Michigan)
- Rienk Mast (Nebraska)
- Henri Veesaar (North Carolina)
- Oscar Cluff (Purdue)
- Zuby Ejiofor (St. John's)
- Tarris Reed Jr. (UConn)
- Hannes Steinbach (Washington)
