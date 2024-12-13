Kansas Coach Bill Self Calls Out AJ Storr’s Play: What Needs to Change?
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self didn’t hold back when calling for more aggression from junior guard AJ Storr.
Self pointed to a noticeable drop in Storr’s ability to get to the free-throw line, a key part of his offensive game in past seasons.
"AJ [Storr] can attack the rim," Self said. "AJ averaged four free throws a game for the entire season last year at Wisconsin. This year, you shoot, what? One? He needs to be more aggressive."
Storr, who transferred to Kansas after two years at Wisconsin, was known for his ability to slash to the basket and draw fouls.
So far this season, though, that part of his game has been missing, and Self believes it’s holding back both Storr and the team.
Kansas, sitting at 8-2, has shown flashes of its potential but is still looking to find its rhythm before conference play begins. Storr’s ability to combine his outside shooting with a more aggressive driving approach could make him a more dynamic weapon for the Jayhawks.
Storr has the tools to be a difference-maker, but he needs to take on a more assertive role. Fans will be watching closely to see how the junior guard responds in the coming games.