Kansas Could Circle Back to European Prospect After Transfer Departure
While the regular season is only a few months away, the Kansas Jayhawks might not be finished constructing the 2025-26 team's roster.
According to PDT Scouting on X, Luka Skorić is continuing to explore the college route and has heard from KU, among other schools.
The report comes days after redshirt senior Noah Shelby transferred out of the program.
Skorić, who last played with KK Cibona in Croatia, is a 6-foot-9 wing with impressive physical tools.
He averaged 5.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists with Cibona in 2024-25 and shot 47.1% from 3-point range with GKK Šibenka in 2023-24.
While talks between the two parties had slowed in recent weeks, Bill Self has open roster spots if he chooses to use them.
And with two available scholarships to fill, Skorić may be back on KU’s radar.
The biggest question is whether he can become NCAA eligible, as Skorić is already 22 years old and will turn 23 in February 2026.
Fellow Croatian prospect Ivan Bogdanović is another recruit from that region who KU has reportedly contacted.
Skorić’s game still needs time to mature, but that wouldn’t be a problem for Kansas. With the transfer portal having thinned out by now, it makes more sense for Coach Self to prioritize a developmental piece rather than an immediate impact player since the Jayhawks have a plethora of backcourt depth.
Kansas wouldn’t be able to offer Skorić guaranteed minutes in the rotation, but the coaching staff should at least do its due diligence in scouting the uber-talented wing.