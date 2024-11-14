Former Kansas G Gradey Dick Posts Career High, Inspires New Jordan Meme
The laughs around former Kansas guard and current Toronto Raptor Gradey Dick never seem to stop, whether they're connected to an infamous draft-night jersey swap, his vague resemblance to Opie Taylor or his, uh, lighter shade of pale.
But make no mistake: The dude is no joke.
Dick showed as much Tuesday night in Milwaukee when he posted a career-high 32 points (including four 3-pointers) and added five rebounds in Toronto's 99-85 loss to the Bucks. And he's been showing it all season – his sophomore campaign in the NBA – averaging 20.1 points in an otherwise thus-far moribund season for the Raptors (2-10).
Anyone with a pulse around Lawrence, Kansas, knows Dick is the truth, and his 10.4 scoring average in his rookie NBA year made him a known quantity in Toronto last season. But the 13th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has elevated his game to new levels in his second season – which now includes three 30-point games – and is drawing ironic(?) comparisons to another former effortless NBA scorer:
Although Dick has already inspired his share of nicknames – many of them not safe for work – might we offer our own suggestion: Hair Jordan.
No one has fun or busts chops – especially on social media – quite like NBA fans do, but at the end of the day, it's (usually) nothing but love. If it's going to be that kind of season in Toronto – specifically, losing by 14 to a bottom-feeding Bucks squad – then Raptors fans ought to at least be able to cut loose and know they've got a legit piece of their favorite franchise's future in place in Dick.