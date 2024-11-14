KANSAS

Former Kansas G Gradey Dick Posts Career High, Inspires New Jordan Meme

The love for the Raptors guard and former Jayhawk continues to flow – and lead to more memefication

Jason Langendorf

Nov 12, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (1) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The laughs around former Kansas guard and current Toronto Raptor Gradey Dick never seem to stop, whether they're connected to an infamous draft-night jersey swap, his vague resemblance to Opie Taylor or his, uh, lighter shade of pale.

But make no mistake: The dude is no joke.

Dick showed as much Tuesday night in Milwaukee when he posted a career-high 32 points (including four 3-pointers) and added five rebounds in Toronto's 99-85 loss to the Bucks. And he's been showing it all season – his sophomore campaign in the NBA – averaging 20.1 points in an otherwise thus-far moribund season for the Raptors (2-10).

Anyone with a pulse around Lawrence, Kansas, knows Dick is the truth, and his 10.4 scoring average in his rookie NBA year made him a known quantity in Toronto last season. But the 13th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has elevated his game to new levels in his second season – which now includes three 30-point games – and is drawing ironic(?) comparisons to another former effortless NBA scorer:

Although Dick has already inspired his share of nicknames – many of them not safe for work – might we offer our own suggestion: Hair Jordan.

No one has fun or busts chops – especially on social media – quite like NBA fans do, but at the end of the day, it's (usually) nothing but love. If it's going to be that kind of season in Toronto – specifically, losing by 14 to a bottom-feeding Bucks squad – then Raptors fans ought to at least be able to cut loose and know they've got a legit piece of their favorite franchise's future in place in Dick.

Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf is a longtime journalist who has covered football and basketball, among other sports, for ESPN, Sporting News, the Chicago Sun-Times and numerous other publications.

