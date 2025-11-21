Kansas HC Bill Self Offers Honest Criticism of Melvin Council Jr.
Through his first five official games as a Kansas Jayhawk, transfer guard Melvin Council Jr. has endured an up-and-down start.
His physical traits have quickly become evident, and he is leading the team in assists in addition to providing excellent defense. However, the former St. Bonaventure and Wagner standout has also had his offensive limitations exposed against stronger opponents on the schedule.
Head coach Bill Self is clearly a massive fan of his game, as he is playing him a team-high 29.8 minutes per contest. At the same time, the Hall of Fame coach acknowledged that there are some aspects of Council's game that he must work on as the season progresses.
"I think Melvin's shot selection sometimes can be a little questionable," Self said. "He's close to being a real good guard. He just got to tie some things together and be able to think about time, score and momentum sometimes a little bit."
Last game against Duke, Council started off 0-for-5 from the field but went on to have a strong second half. He finished 6-for-15 shooting with 15 points, six assists, and two rebounds in 38 minutes played.
With a little under five minutes to go, Council hit a crucial 3-pointer — his first of the season — to cut the deficit to three. Prior to that, he was shooting 0-for-10 from beyond the arc on the year.
His jump shot was always a concern heading into Lawrence, as he shot a combined 28.3% from long range at his previous Division I stops. He hasn't fared any better this year at an abysmal 7.7%, but other characteristics of his game are capable of outweighing the negatives.
Self still acknowledged that Council's ability to drive downhill and create for his teammates remains a huge plus for the offense, even when he isn't scoring very efficiently.
"One thing about it, he plays downhill," Self said. "He's got to get where he can drive to pass and not just drive to shoot. But good gosh, he did some good things. His speed is undeniable. And he finished at the rim, several good finishes."
Council undoubtedly loves being a Jayhawk, and he has quickly become a fan favorite. If and when he refines his jumper a bit and begins putting the ball in the hoop at a higher clip, the possibilities for this offense are endless once Darryn Peterson comes back from injury.
