Kansas Jayhawks Basketball: October 16 Updates & News to Know
Plenty of news is circulating around the Kansas basketball program as Bill Self's team gears up to start the 2025–26 campaign.
With just one week left until the exhibition matchup at Louisville, the Jayhawks are preparing for what should be an exciting season.
Here is everything fans should know in our daily news roundup for Oct. 16.
5. Jeremy Case Promoted To Associate Head Coach
Assistant coach and former KU player Jeremy Case was promoted to be Coach Self's top man on the sidelines earlier this week.
While Jacque Vaughn was the prized addition to the coaching staff this offseason, Case became the first coach to ever be named associate head coach under Self, leading to questions about whether he could succeed the Hall of Famer at the helm when his time is up.
4. Kansas Basketball Releases TV Schedule
The program released its full TV schedule on Tuesday, revealing the times and networks for every KU game this season.
The Jayhawks will appear on nationally televised networks for all but six games. Of those six, four will stream on ESPN+, while two will air exclusively on Peacock.
Click here for the full schedule details.
3. Bill Self Meets With Media on Wednesday
KU's head coach fielded questions from the media for the first time in a few weeks with the season approaching.
He touched on a number of topics, such as which players have stood out on the team so far in practice and even about his long-term health after undergoing another heart procedure in July.
Self will make his next appearance at the Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, Oct. 22, next week, along with the program's three player representatives.
2. AP Top 25 Ranks Kansas No. 19 in Country
After disappointing as the preseason No. 1 in consecutive seasons, the AP Top 25 decided to temper its expectations on Kansas basketball entering this season.
The Jayhawks will open the year ranked No. 19 nationally, the lowest mark in nearly two decades (ranked No. 24 ahead of 2008-09 campaign).
1. Late Night in the Phog Looming
The biggest news this week is that the season will unofficially begin at the 41st annual Late Night in the Phog on Friday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Aside from the traditional crimson and blue scrimmages for both the men's and women's teams and the usual pregame festivities, there will be a student-only dance party with DJs following the men's game. The event takes the place of the musical performances KU has hosted in previous years, which have included artists like 2 Chainz, Snoop Dogg, and others.
For more information, check the KU Athletics website.