Where Do Things Stand With Kansas and 2026 Phenom Tyran Stokes?

The entire college basketball world is awaiting the decision of top 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes. His recruitment has dragged on longer than most, with the transfer portal now open for nearly two weeks.



Kansas and Kentucky continue to battle for Stokes' services. There is still no clear leader in his recruitment, and both schools are equally in the mix.

Where do things stand with Stokes as of Apr. 18? Let's break down the latest surrounding his decision.

Where Do Kansas, Kentucky Stand in Tyran Stokes' Recruitment?

There were rumors that Stokes would announce after playing in the Nike Hoop Summit last week, but that never came to fruition. Others suggested he might commit at the Jordan Brand Classic yesterday, yet that didn't happen either.



No one truly knows where Stokes is leaning besides himself, but national discussions appear to slightly favor Kansas right now. Over the past few days, college basketball insider Jeff Goodman has labeled the Jayhawks a "heavy favorite," while UK beat writer Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader said he'd give KU the edge.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

National Signing Day began on Apr. 15, and Stokes left his recent visit to Lexington without making a commitment. That trip was expected to be a pivotal moment for Mark Pope's recruiting pitch.



Fans from both sides are naturally going to be optimistic about where he lands, so we're doing our best to stay neutral. Still, when a local Kentucky newspaper is picking Kansas as the favorite, it's probably worth listening to.

The 247 Sports staff still has its crystal ball projection for Stokes to end up at Kansas, with a confidence level of 5. They hold a 90% accuracy rate for the 2026 class.



Considering he didn't commit to the Wildcats following his final in-person visit, that may have been Kentucky's best opportunity to lock him in. Then again, his high school season ended over a month ago and this process can't drag on forever, so fans will just have to follow the smoke and wait for him to make his decision.