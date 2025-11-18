Kansas vs Duke Basketball Betting: Can KU Cover Double-Digit Spread?
Entering tonight's Champions Classic matchup between Kansas and Duke, the line has shifted several times leading up to tip-off.
While the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils would still be the favorites if both teams were at full health, bettors are monitoring the status of Darryn Peterson.
KU's freshman star has missed the past two games due to a hamstring issue, and head coach Bill Self said last week that he would be out for the "immediate future."
That has left a lot of uncertainty surrounding whether he will play or not. However, will the Blue Devils be able to cover such a steep line?
Kansas vs. Duke Betting Outlook
Spread: Kansas +11.5 (-120), Duke -11.5 (-102)
Moneyline: Kansas +500, Duke -720
Over/Under: 148.5 points
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Blue Devils are 11.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook. That line was once in the single digits, but Peterson's status has left people skeptical.
For those interested in taking a KU bet, there is a lot of reason to go against the spread and choose Kansas at an alternate spread or even on the moneyline. Fans placing a $100 bet on Kansas to come out victorious would win back $500, a decent price to pay for a potential big-time payout.
Led by Cameron Boozer, Duke is undoubtedly one of the best teams in the country. Jon Scheyer's group boasts elite young talent across the board and a star player who has looked unstoppable so far.
However, in an early-season matchup, have the Blue Devils gelled enough to dominate a top 25 team on a neutral site, with or without Peterson?
Kansas vs. Duke Betting Guide
- Kansas is 2-2 against the spread in 2025, while Duke is 4-0.
- Both Kansas and Duke have hit the under in three of four contests in 2025.
- Kansas has won five of the last six matchups between these two programs, dating back to 2013.
- Kansas finished 15-19 against the spread last season.
- Duke finished 25-14 against the spread last season.
- Kansas hit the team under total in 21 of its 34 games last season.
- UNC hit the team over total in 20 of its 39 games last season.
- Kansas ranks No. 26 in KenPom through four games.
- Duke ranks No. 2 in KenPom through four games.
