Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs Duke
Once Michigan State and Kentucky wrap up their matchup tonight, the next two teams to take the floor will be two of the biggest powerhouses in college basketball.
Kansas and Duke are set to face off for the fifth time in Champions Classic history in what should be an exciting early-season showdown.
On this page, we will be updating the score periodically and providing constant updates on what is happening throughout the game. So if you can’t watch live or simply want to check in, make sure to refresh this page every few minutes.
First Half
Pregame - Around 1 p.m. CT this afternoon, Darryn Peterson was officially ruled out for the third consecutive game. He is inactive due to a lingering hamstring issue that has limited him early in his college career.
Second Half
N/A
How to Watch Kansas vs. Duke in Champions Classic
Time: 8 p.m. CT (or later, depending on when Kentucky vs. Michigan State ends)
Channel: ESPN
Link: Watch ESPN
Kansas vs. Duke Preview
Duke is the 5th-ranked team in the country and has one of the most talented rosters it has had in recent history. Led by freshman phenom Cameron Boozer, the Blue Devils have won all four of their first games so far, including a neutral-site victory over Texas.
Jon Scheyer is in his fourth year at the helm and had to retool his roster following a Final Four appearance last year. The Blue Devils may have lost Cooper Flagg, but they arguably have a more complete team this time around.
Kansas, on the other hand, hasn't looked quite as impressive, falling to North Carolina on the road after a second-half collapse.
Peterson being out may ruin any chance this matchup had of being a thriller, but the Jayhawks will look to stay competitive behind contributions from role players such as Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White. Sophomore center Flory Bidunga is also in the midst of a breakout season and hopes to see his offensive production continue today.
