Melvin Council Jr. Decision Day? Former Kansas Guard Teases Fans on Social Media

Former Kansas guard Melvin Council Jr. was granted a preliminary injunction by a New York judge earlier this week, allowing him to temporarily seek out a collegiate opportunity until his case is decided. The Jayhawks have already added standout wing Tre White back to the roster, as he was part of a broader injunction in Indiana alongside 96 other plaintiffs.

While KU was Council's projected landing spot from the start, there was some lingering uncertainty about whether a return to Lawrence was actually in play. The Big 12 adopted a new rule in August that prohibits former professional players from competing in the conference, and the NCAA argues that Council's time with the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Summer League qualified as such.



Rumors have been spreading rapidly about Council's recruitment status, and he appeared to provide an update Saturday evening with an Instagram story. He said he would be making a decision the following day, Sunday, Oct. 4, revealing that he was considering Michigan, Kentucky, and LSU.

Former Kansas guard Melvin Council Jr. just posted this on Instagram, mentioning a potential decision tomorrow between LSU, Kentucky and Michigan. pic.twitter.com/5SSyPySDZZ — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) October 4, 2026

That post may have initially frightened KU fans. But was it all just an attempt to toy with the aforementioned fanbases?

Field of 68 podcast host and college basketball insider Jeff Goodman is calling the Instagram story a "high-level troll" from the Rochester native. He believes that the only team Council might join is indeed the Jayhawks.

Update: Neither is Kentucky.



This might be a high-level troll by Melvin Council Jr.



I would still be shocked if Council goes anywhere except Kansas - if he is eligible. https://t.co/TQhsIpSdbY — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 4, 2026

Interestingly enough, on the same day Council was granted the injunction by Judge Daniel Doyle in Monroe County Supreme Court, he posted pictures of himself wearing a crimson and blue uniform on his Instagram story. He now claims he is choosing between three schools — all of which boast massive NIL resources — seemingly out of nowhere.



All of these social media trolls should be taken with a grain of salt, as Council is known for having an energetic and playful personality. He became one of the most beloved Jayhawks in recent history during his lone season at the university.

ESPN insider Jeff Borzello has already confirmed that Michigan is not an option for Council. Goodman ruled out Kentucky. There's little reason to believe Will Wade and LSU have suddenly emerged as frontrunners.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) dribbles down court against Houston Cougars during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the 2025-26 campaign, Council started all 35 games for the Jayhawks and averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds on 39.2% field goal shooting. He'd immediately slot into KU's starting five in the event that he comes back this year.

For now, KU fans will have to wait and see whether Council's latest social media antics actually mean a decision is coming or whether he wants to further fuel the rumor mill. If Goodman is right, though, it shouldn't be long before Council announces his return.

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