Melvin Council Jr. Has No Love Lost for Former Kansas Star Flory Bidunga

The Kansas basketball program went an entire offseason believing Melvin Council Jr. had wrapped up his college career, only for him to be granted an injunction to play in the upcoming season. Barring a court reversal from the Monroe County Supreme Court, the Rochester native will play the 2026-27 campaign in Lawrence.

Prior to KU's preseason opener versus Pittsburg State, Council spoke with reporters on Thursday to discuss his busy offseason. After going undrafted this past June and competing with the New Orleans Pelicans in the Summer League, he is now back in the collegiate ranks with the Jayhawks.



However, an interesting topic surfaced during his media appearance. Council was asked how he felt about Flory Bidunga's departure to Louisville and how he'd greet the big man ahead of the Jayhawks' clash with the Cardinals on Oct. 19 in Allen Fieldhouse. Council gave fans a spicy answer that could add some extra fuel to the matchup.



"All I've got to say is, you guys saw the Kobe Bryant-Pau Gasol [video] for [Team] USA? I'm going to leave it at that," Council responded with a smirk.

Melvin Council on how he'll greet former teammate Flory Bidunga when Kansas faces Louisville in an exhibition next Tuesday 😳



"You guys see the Kobe Bryant Pau Gasol (Olympics) video? I'm gonna leave it at that..." pic.twitter.com/KNkyghSXLU — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) October 15, 2026

The video Council is referring to dates back to the 2008 Olympics, when Kobe Bryant and his then-Lakers teammate Pau Gasol faced off for the gold medal between Team USA and Spain. Despite being close friends and NBA teammates, Bryant made it clear that he was ready to treat Gasol like any other opponent once the game tipped off.



He told his Team USA teammates before the night that he planned to "run through that mother******" on the opening play, and he followed through by barreling into Gasol on the first possession in a clip that will forever be etched into basketball lore.

The time Kobe Bryant plowed into his teammate Pau Gasol during the 2008 Olympics. pic.twitter.com/qXEBaXjldw — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) April 18, 2024

It appears that's the same mindset that Council will adopt with his ex-teammate. The two shared the floor in the starting lineup last season and had some great moments together. He didn't necessarily say that he holds any ill will toward Bidunga, but he certainly confirmed that any relationship they have will be put aside once they step on the court.

Council transferred to Kansas last offseason from St. Bonaventure and averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds with the squad. Bidunga was the 2025-26 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and finished his sophomore year with averages of 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds, but he left KU due to a lucrative NIL offer from Pat Kelsey and Louisville that Kansas couldn't match.

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) drives to the basket around Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller (25) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These kinds of answers are exactly why Council was welcomed back with open arms when he decided to return to KU. He bleeds crimson and blue and represents the university as well as anyone in recent history.

Although Bidunga's return to the Phog will only be in a glorified scrimmage, there's no doubt that Jayhawk fans will let him hear it in the crowd, especially after his backhanded comments in a recent interview when he explained why he left Kansas. This is a matchup that all college basketball fans around the country should circle, even if it doesn't count toward either school's record.

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