Big Ten School Lands Former Kansas Basketball Recruiting Target

Ege Demir has committed to Oregon, I’m told.



The Nigerian-Turkish big man stands 6’11” with a 7’3” wingspan and 9’3” reach.



Played a key 15+ minute role for Darüşşafaka in Turkish BSL action this season.



Physical force at the rim with nearly half of his finishes being dunks. pic.twitter.com/cmeDNHNZ1K