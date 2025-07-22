Big Ten School Lands Former Kansas Basketball Recruiting Target
It might be more than halfway through July, but there are still a few names in the transfer portal and international market worth keeping an eye on.
One key player came off the board yesterday, as Dana Altman and Oregon landed a commitment from 6-foot-10 Turkish big man Ege Demir.
Demir, who competed with Darussafaka Lassa Istanbul in the 2024-25 season, is a dominant force in the paint.
As draft scout Jon Chepkevich notes, almost half of his 2-point buckets in Turkey were dunks, leading the KU faithful to draw comparisons between Demir and former Jayhawk superstar Udoka Azubuike.
At this stage of the offseason, it is a massive addition to what should be a preseason top 25 Ducks squad.
He was first linked to Kansas a month ago and was viewed as a potential backup to starting center Flory Bidunga.
While Demir was likely off the table once the Jayhawks added Paul Mbiya last month, Coach Self did note that KU is still open to adding another player in his summer press conference on Monday.
He said the staff is looking for someone who ‘run a team’ or ‘play a point,’ meaning they are likely prioritizing another guard.
Jayhawk fans now know that if a target does resurface, it won’t be Demir. Regardless, Self and Co. are surely content with their late-offseason addition of a potential NBA prospect with an otherworldly 7-foot-7 wingspan.