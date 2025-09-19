Placide Twins Commit To Wake Forest: Who Are Kansas’ Next Recruiting Targets?
The Kansas Jayhawks had been eyeing twin brothers Gavin and Gallagher Placide for a few months after offering them in July and hosting them on an official visit in August.
They included KU on their final list and were choosing between Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, NC State, and Wake Forest. On Thursday, the rising seniors at Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff in Dallas, Texas, chose Wake Forest as their college destination.
This takes two of KU’s recruiting targets off the board and leaves Bill Self to find someone elsewhere.
Who Will Kansas Basketball Target Next?
In reality, the Placide twins were never a big priority for the coaching staff.
Granted, the school did host them on an official visit, and they are certainly talented enough to develop into solid players at KU. But the Jayhawks entered their recruitment at a late stage, and it did not seem like they were heavily invested in his recruitment.
Kansas will now shift its attention to a handful of visitors scattered throughout the remainder of this month, including a highly talented recruit this weekend.
Sierra Canyon forward Maximo Adams will be making his way to KU starting Friday for an official visit. The top-30 recruit is the younger brother of Marcus Adams Jr., a former KU signee who eventually departed from the program.
The following weekend starting Sept. 26, two top recruits will make their way to campus. 5-star forward Tajh Ariza and 5-star center Ethan Taylor, perhaps two of the biggest targets for the coaching staff, will begin their visit that weekend.
Ariza became a name to watch when KU hired his former high school coach Tony Bland as an assistant. Taylor has been to campus several times on unofficial visits, and the Link Academy product is returning for his first official trip. 4-star big man Davion Atkins is also expected on campus that weekend.
And on Sunday, Sept. 28, the long-awaited college decision of Taylen Kinney will take place. The top-rated point guard in the 2026 class has recently emerged as a major KU target, and the Jayhawks are considered frontrunners for the Overtime Elite phenom.
This is the player the coaching staff is truly banking on, and he could become one of the most noteworthy KU commits in recent program history.
The Placide twins would have been a nice get, but there are several other players the staff is prioritizing moving forward.