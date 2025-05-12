Breaking Down Dame Sarr’s Top Schools: Is Kansas Basketball the Favorite?
One of the hottest names on the recruiting trail in college basketball is Dame Sarr, the No. 17 recruit in the On3 Top 150.
A 6-foot-7 wing with NBA potential, Sarr has been linked to four schools — Illinois, Duke, Oregon, and, more notably, Kansas.
On Wednesday, May 7, the Italian phenom embarked on a trip to Lawrence for an official visit. Soon after, Oregon analyst Collin King predicted that he would commit to the Jayhawks.
Kansas is now the clear favorite to land Sarr, but where do the three other schools stand in his recruitment?
Illinois
When Sarr first emerged as a potential college prospect, Illinois was expected to land him, securing several predictions from recruiting experts in March. This is primarily due to his connection to former Illini star Kasparas Jakucionis.
However, talks between the two parties seem to have faded, and he is likely headed elsewhere.
Duke
Duke began to pick up steam with Sarr in mid-April. But once again, the Blue Devils eased off once they received a commitment from former Washington State star Cedric Coward.
Oregon
Earlier this month, On3 analyst Joe Tipton revealed that Oregon is the top competition to KU in Sarr's recruitment, ruling out Illinois and Duke. No other teams are publicly pursuing Sarr besides Oregon and Kansas.
While the fit makes sense, Sarr pledging to the Ducks is not probable. Not only did Oregon already add former Ohio State forward Sean Stewart, but Kansas getting Sarr's first visit this deep into the recruiting cycle suggests there is rising interest.
Sarr can still take additional visits to other schools, though they would have to be scheduled soon since he plans to compete in the upcoming season.
It is not yet safe to assume that Sarr will end up donning the crimson and blue given the fluidity of international recruitments, but there are no schools seriously threatening Kansas right now.