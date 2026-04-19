Three Backcourt Options for Kansas After Missing on Terrence Hill Jr.

Kansas was one of the top suitors for VCU transfer Terrence Hill Jr., but Bill Self was unable to land the highly coveted guard. He revealed that he would be committing to Tennessee on Sunday morning, forcing the Jayhawks to pivot their approach in the portal.



Hill may have been the best combo guard on the open market, so it's unfortunate that KU couldn't pry him away from Rick Barnes and Co. However, there is still work to be done for Kansas' coaching staff.

These three players have been closely linked to the Jayhawks and could provide similar production to Hill. Here's a look at the trio and how things currently stand with each.

3. Vyctorius Miller

Starting Monday, Miller will be on campus for an official visit. The Los Angeles native is a solid scorer who excelled in his first year in the Big 12 this past season.



In the 2025-26 campaign, Miller averaged 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds on 41.8% shooting from the field. He was far more efficient from beyond the arc, hitting 1.4 threes per game at a 37.5% clip.

Feb 18, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Vyctorius Miller (5) tries to save the ball from going out of bounds during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Miller likely wouldn't immediately step into a starting role at Kansas like Hill would have, but he could provide much-needed scoring off the bench as a potential sixth man.

2. Terrence Brown

Brown wrapped up a visit to Kansas last week and is expected to give the Jayhawks strong consideration. Like Miller, he competed in the Big 12 this past season, averaging 19.9 points and 3.8 assists at Utah.



Standing at 6-foot-3, Brown could be a seamless fit next to Taylen Kinney as a secondary ball-handler in the backcourt. He is a proven scorer at the high-major level and can pile up points in a hurry.

Brown is also the former teammate of KU's lone transfer commit, Keanu Dawes, a connection that could give Kansas an edge over other programs. He appears to be choosing between the Jayhawks and North Carolina, as hinted by an Instagram story featuring Larry Brown, a UNC alum and former KU national championship-winning head coach.

This Instagram story from Terrence Brown doesn’t seem like a good sign for UNC… pic.twitter.com/K8dBmhIcbJ — Nick Delahanty (@NickDelahanty) April 16, 2026

Brown is a volume scorer who can be inconsistent at times, but his shot-creating ability is something the Jayhawks' lineup desperately needs. He would be a strong alternative to Hill, who is similarly an excellent scorer.

1. Leroy Blyden Jr.

Mar 14, 2026; Cleveland, OH, USA; Toledo Rockets guard Leroy Blyden Jr. (2) dunks against the Akron Zips during the first half of the men’s Mid-American Conference Championship at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Blyden is a guard Kansas has been linked to almost as much as Hill. The Toledo transfer is just coming back from his visit to Lawrence and remains a strong candidate to commit to the Jayhawks.

Self may have identified a hidden gem in Blyden, who won MAC Freshman of the Year honors. He is an exceptional athlete who averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 40.7% from 3-point range for the Rockets.



Between his perimeter shooting and playmaking ability, Blyden could end up being just as impactful as Hill. Now that KU's top target is off the board, the backcourt outlook may hinge on Blyden's eventual decision.