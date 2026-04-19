Bill Self and Kansas’ Philosophy in the Transfer Portal Isn’t Working
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When Kansas' season came to an end on a buzzer-beating layup against St. John's a month ago, the Jayhawks were expected to make waves in the transfer portal. That expectation only grew when head coach Bill Self announced he would return to Lawrence for his 24th season.
But nearly two weeks into the offseason, KU has been relatively quiet on the open market. While the program has been linked to numerous high-profile players, only former Utah forward Keanu Dawes has committed to the Jayhawks, while other schools across the country continue to land players at a rapid pace.
On Sunday, Kansas' presumed top portal target, Terrence Hill Jr., committed to Tennessee. It marked yet another miss for the coaching staff on a player who could have formed a strong backcourt duo with Taylen Kinney.
With just over a week remaining in April, KU has six total scholarships filled and no clear roster direction. Whatever Self's approach in the transfer portal has been, it hasn't worked out so far.
Kansas Is Running Out of Transfer Portal Options
Over 1,000 Division I men's basketball players have entered the portal this offseason, so you're probably wondering how Kansas could already be running low on options. But the reality is that at a program like KU, the staff is selective about who fits the culture and expectations — or at least, they should be.
The Jayhawks have been on a downswing over the past three years as the portal has become more prominent, and the program was expected to ramp up its NIL efforts this offseason. The issue is that nearly three-fourths of the nation's top players are already off the board. According to Jeff Goodman, only 28 of the top 100 portal players from the Field of 68 rankings remain available.
The biggest question surrounding Kansas right now is where Tyran Stokes will ultimately commit amid his ongoing recruiting saga. However, even if the Jayhawks land Stokes, they will still have seven or eight roster spots left to fill.
Given Kansas' struggles in recent years, there was hope the program would be more aggressive in the portal and pursue proven players from high-major programs. Unfortunately, Hill is no longer an option, and other key targets like Moustapha Thiam also appear to be trending elsewhere.
Some priority targets are expected to be on campus this week for visits, and a handful of notable players have yet to make their decisions. Still, Kansas continues to miss on its top options and shifts toward Plan B and C players.
Time is beginning to work against KU in the portal cycle. If the offseason continues at this pace and the Jayhawks also miss out on Stokes, fans could be in for one of the more concerning seasons in recent program history.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04