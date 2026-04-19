Bill Self and Kansas’ Philosophy in the Transfer Portal Isn’t Working

When Kansas' season came to an end on a buzzer-beating layup against St. John's a month ago, the Jayhawks were expected to make waves in the transfer portal. That expectation only grew when head coach Bill Self announced he would return to Lawrence for his 24th season.



But nearly two weeks into the offseason, KU has been relatively quiet on the open market. While the program has been linked to numerous high-profile players, only former Utah forward Keanu Dawes has committed to the Jayhawks, while other schools across the country continue to land players at a rapid pace.

On Sunday, Kansas' presumed top portal target, Terrence Hill Jr., committed to Tennessee. It marked yet another miss for the coaching staff on a player who could have formed a strong backcourt duo with Taylen Kinney.



With just over a week remaining in April, KU has six total scholarships filled and no clear roster direction. Whatever Self's approach in the transfer portal has been, it hasn't worked out so far.

NEWS: VCU transfer guard Terrence Hill Jr. has committed to Tennessee, he told @On3.



The 6-3 sophomore scored 34 points in the upset win over North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 15.0 PPG this season and was named A-10 Sixth Man of the Year.… https://t.co/MqAu7wi8m2 pic.twitter.com/w0ZXQosmXp — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 19, 2026

Kansas Is Running Out of Transfer Portal Options

Over 1,000 Division I men's basketball players have entered the portal this offseason, so you're probably wondering how Kansas could already be running low on options. But the reality is that at a program like KU, the staff is selective about who fits the culture and expectations — or at least, they should be.



The Jayhawks have been on a downswing over the past three years as the portal has become more prominent, and the program was expected to ramp up its NIL efforts this offseason. The issue is that nearly three-fourths of the nation's top players are already off the board. According to Jeff Goodman, only 28 of the top 100 portal players from the Field of 68 rankings remain available.

Just 28 of @TheFieldOf68 Top 100 Transfers remain on the board. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 19, 2026

The biggest question surrounding Kansas right now is where Tyran Stokes will ultimately commit amid his ongoing recruiting saga. However, even if the Jayhawks land Stokes, they will still have seven or eight roster spots left to fill.



Given Kansas' struggles in recent years, there was hope the program would be more aggressive in the portal and pursue proven players from high-major programs. Unfortunately, Hill is no longer an option, and other key targets like Moustapha Thiam also appear to be trending elsewhere.

Some priority targets are expected to be on campus this week for visits, and a handful of notable players have yet to make their decisions. Still, Kansas continues to miss on its top options and shifts toward Plan B and C players.



Time is beginning to work against KU in the portal cycle. If the offseason continues at this pace and the Jayhawks also miss out on Stokes, fans could be in for one of the more concerning seasons in recent program history.