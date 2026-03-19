The Real Concern About Darryn Peterson Ahead of the NCAA Tournament

March Madness is approaching for the Kansas basketball team, but hope for the Jayhawks appears to be fading across the nation. They have lost five of their last nine games, including a 22-point defeat to Houston in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.



KU endured a troubling stretch from mid-February to now that featured bad losses to Arizona State and Cincinnati. During this span, freshman Darryn Peterson was available for all of these games, yet the offense still looked flawed, and the starting five left much to be desired.

Many believe Peterson will elevate his play when the NCAA Tournament arrives, but it may not be that simple. There are concerns about him and the rest of the team that may be too much to overcome in the Big Dance.

The Real Concern About Darryn Peterson

The biggest storyline surrounding Peterson this season has been his constant absences due to a cramping-related issue. He has battled it since October, when he suffered a full-body cramp he described as a "traumatic experience."



Fortunately, Peterson has been relatively healthy as of late, appearing in each of KU's final nine regular-season games. Since the loss to Cincinnati on Feb. 21, he is averaging 31.6 minutes per night and has generally been available for second halves.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) shoots during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The issue with Peterson is no longer his availability — it is his play on the court and how he is meshing with his teammates. Over the last six games, Peterson's shooting numbers have been unsightly. He owns 35.4%/29.7%/88.6% shooting splits during that stretch, and his field goal percentage has dropped from above 50% earlier in the season to 44.2% overall.



At the beginning of the year, Peterson was dominating KU's competition, with the main concern being whether he could stay on the floor. Now, with more film available on him, opposing defenses are beginning to figure him out.

Teams are throwing different coverages at him like aggressive double teams, forcing him into contested jump shots and daring his supporting cast to beat them. It is a completely different challenge than what he saw before.

It is also fair to question if Kansas is truly a better squad with him in the lineup. The Jayhawks are 14-8 in games he has played compared to 9-2 when he has been sidelined. By no means are we suggesting that Peterson isn't the team's most talented player, as he clearly is, but it does indicate there has been an adjustment period for a roster that had to learn how to play without him for large portions of the season.



Right now, Peterson is playing like an inefficient, volume-heavy guard who isn't impacting winning. Whether he has the ability to flip a switch when it matters most remains to be seen, but if his current level of play continues, Kansas will likely be headed for another early exit in the tournament.