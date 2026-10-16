Three Things to Monitor in Kansas Basketball’s Preseason Opener During Late Night

The Kansas basketball team is set to compete in its first preseason scrimmage of the season tonight. It will be the first time Jayhawk fans get to see the new-look 2026-27 roster in action in what has been an eventful offseason.

The Jayhawks will take on Pittsburg State, a Division II school which they hold a 10-0 all-time record against in exhibition matchups. Although the result won't count toward KU's record, the coaching staff will approach it like any regular-season tune-up against a lower-tier opponent.



With so many new faces on the roster, there are several things fans will want to watch for before tip-off. Here are three storylines the Jayhawk faithful should keep an eye on this evening.

3. New Late Night Format

This will be the 42nd annual Late Night in the Phog in Allen Fieldhouse, though the format is changing significantly. The university received plenty of pushback last year after what turned out to be an underwhelming event and lousy scrimmage, prompting the athletic department to revamp the experience for fans.

Rather than holding an intrasquad scrimmage where neither side shows much effort, the Jayhawks will host a Division II school looking to make a statement in college basketball's most historic venue. That should give the players more reason to take the game seriously instead of treating it as a formality.

Kansas men's basketball's Corbin Allen (2) shoots the ball during Late Night in the Phog, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Allen Fieldhouse . | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There will still be activities for fans, with PhogFest beginning at 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the Fieldhouse. However, the on-court product should be a considerable improvement over what we've seen in recent years.

2. The Impact of KU’s Freshmen

Everyone in the building will be zeroed in on Tyran Stokes during the scrimmage, and rightfully so. The Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year is expected to be a game-breaking presence for the Jayhawks, entering his freshman season as the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country.



However, several other newcomers could also play major parts on this year's squad. There's 5-star point guard Taylen Kinney, who will be battling for the final spot in the starting five. Other first-year newcomers include Luke Barnett, Davion Adkins, and Trent Perry.

Taylen Kinney (0) dribbles by a defender during an AAU basketball game July 4, 2023, at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C. A Newport native, Kinney is a Class of 2026 recruit and holds a scholarship offer to play at Louisville. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barnett in particular has earned high praise from the coaching staff throughout the offseason. He is arguably the most talented spot-up shooter featured on Kansas and continues to impress people around the program.

I'd argue Kinney has the most to lose and gain in this scrimmage, as his performance could go a long way toward determining whether he earns that final starting spot. He should receive an extended run of minutes, giving him a chance to make an impression on fans in the Phog.

1. Bill Self’s Lineup Combinations

Bill Self has several lineup combinations he can experiment with tonight. He's already confirmed that Tre White and Melvin Council Jr. won't start after returning to the team through court injunctions in recent weeks, since both players have had limited time to practice this offseason.

Tre White and Melvin Council Jr. won't start tomorrow night.



Bill Self explains why: https://t.co/exY4Q0JIwH pic.twitter.com/Sc8NSPYaif — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) October 15, 2026

As a result, several other Jayhawks will be looking to secure a spot in the rotation while White and Council ramp back up to speed. Players like Leroy Blyden Jr., Kohl Rosario, and Dennis Parker Jr. could earn more playing time with strong performances over the next few weeks.



Another thing to watch is how Self uses his centers. Christian Reeves and Paul Mbiya are the top two projected options at the position, but Reeves reportedly still has some "hesitancy" in his play style as he works his way back from offseason shoulder surgery. KU has even considered using Utah transfer Keanu Dawes as a small-ball five in short spurts to help the team play faster.

Ultimately, nobody has seen this group play together, so it's difficult to know how cohesive they'll be on the court. Regardless, it should be extremely exciting to watch all these new Jayhawks in action in front of the home crowd.

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