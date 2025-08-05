Top Kansas Recruiting Target To Reveal College Choice This Week
One of Bill Self’s top recruiting targets for the Kansas Jayhawks is set to make his college decision.
Talented wing Billy White III will announce his choice on Thursday, August 7, at 6 p.m. CT.
The news certainly came as a surprise, given that he was scheduled to visit campuses like Virginia, LSU, Maryland, and more. He had even told ZAGSBLOG that he was planning a trip to Lawrence in mid-August.
Instead, White will expedite his recruitment and commit to a school ahead of his senior year at Veterans Memorial High School in Corpus Christi, Texas.
A 6-foot-8, 195-pound forward, White is arguably the best spot-up shooter among the nation's rising seniors. 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 33 overall player and No. 14 small forward in the Class of 2026.
He will be choosing from an extensive final list of 10 schools, which includes Kansas, Virginia, TCU, LSU, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Stanford, and SMU.
White put himself on the map with a strong showing at the NBPA Top-100 Camp, where he displayed his elite 3-point shooting and length.
When KU first offered him in June, White spoke highly of the program in an interview.
"A blue blood offer is always a great feeling," White said about his offer from the Jayhawks. "Prestigious program and coach [Bill] Self, you see how great he did and how many players he put in the league with great size that can shoot the ball."
White’s commitment will be one of the first decisions from a priority Kansas target in the 2026 recruiting class.
Fans can watch the live stream of his decision on Rivals' YouTube channel.