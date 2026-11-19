Just when it looked like the Kansas Jayhawks were dead in the water tonight against West Virginia, they fought back into the game and somehow came away with a come-from-behind victory. KU trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half, but several players rallied to spark an improbable comeback.

Since Tyran Stokes and Melvin Council Jr. were sidelined by their respective injuries, multiple Jayhawks were forced to step up in their place. A prime example is Keanu Dawes, who was thrust into the starting lineup for the first time in his tenure in Lawrence, and freshman Trent Perry, who logged a career-high 22 minutes and eight points.

Perhaps the most impactful Jayhawk on the court in this one was fifth-year senior Tre White. He came up with a handful of clutch plays in the second half. After the win, White talked about the team's effort and the 'superpower' Kansas has when key players like Stokes are out.



"I feel like we never really know (who will play), and I feel like that's the superpower about Kansas," White said. "With our depth, it's next man up. Just like you can see with TKR, he almost had a double-double with assists last game. This game, he's dominating with the iso. So, next man up, that's us."

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas forward Tre White (3) shoots as West Virginia forward Brenen Lorient (0) defends during the first half in a semifinal game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Jayhawk squad was touted as one of the deepest rosters in recent memory before the season, and that has proven to be the case early on. Down two starters — one of whom is undoubtedly the biggest difference-maker on the roster — other contributors made the most of their opportunity and took over.

White's comments underscored the belief he and other leaders have in the Jayhawks' depth. It's a luxury that has allowed Kansas to withstand injuries without missing much of a beat.



In addition to hitting four game-icing free throws to seal the deal, White finished with a team-best 21 points and made some huge plays down the stretch. While it wasn't his best shooting night from the field (5-for-18), his savvy veteran instincts allowed him to get to the charity stripe 14 times.

One shot that will go overlooked was this 3-pointer from White midway through the second half. In the midst of an 8-0 run by the Mountaineers, he flipped the momentum in KU's direction. It took a while for the Jayhawks to cut into the lead and eventually erase the deficit, but those are the kinds of plays that make White such an important asset.

Bill Self's group now sits at 5-0 with a tall task against No. 8 Houston tomorrow in the Players Era 8 championship. Whether or not Stokes returns tomorrow remains to be seen, but if not, Kansas will need that superpower to be on full display against the Cougars.

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