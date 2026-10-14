Two Kansas Basketball Freshmen Make Dick Vitale’s Annual ‘Diaper Dandy Team'

The Kansas basketball roster gained a lot more experience with the additions of Tre White and Melvin Council Jr., but it is still a relatively young team. The Jayhawks will be relying heavily on players who haven't proven themselves at the next level.

On the other hand, there's extremely high upside with this squad if those youngsters can develop and tap into their potential. That will largely depend on how top-ranked 2026 recruit Tyran Stokes performs.



The phenom from Rainier Beach High School is viewed as a National Player of the Year candidate and one of the most talented prospects Bill Self has ever coached. However, he's not the only first-year standout expected to make an impact. Fellow 5-star recruit Taylen Kinney is also part of a highly anticipated freshman class and could have an important role for the Jayhawks.

As the regular season nears, ESPN analyst and college basketball legend Dick Vitale released his annual list of "All-Rolls-Royce Teams" and "Diaper Dandies." Both KU freshmen earned spots among his top nine freshmen in the country, giving the Jayhawks two of the most highly regarded newcomers in college basketball.

Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale greets the rest of the broadcasting table during the first half of an NCAA Mens basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Sunday, February 1, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vitale thinks extremely highly of Stokes, saying that he could be one of the best talents in the country, let alone among freshmen.

"Bill Self follows up Darryn Peterson with another superstar in Lawrence. He's described as a player who is 'too strong for most wings and too skilled for most big men,' capable of impacting every aspect of the game. His passing vision, ability to get to the foul line and versatility make him the complete package," Vitale wrote.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) against Mater Dei forward Zain Majeed (1) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His praise of Kinney is a bit more surprising, though. Unlike Stokes, Kinney enters the season with some uncertainty surrounding his playing time after Kansas unexpectedly added Council to the roster a month before the campaign. The final starting spot could come down to him and Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr., meaning Kinney may have to fight to remain in the starting five.

Even with those questions surrounding his role, Vitale believes Kinney is uber-talented and will raise the Jayhawks' potential as a team. He calls Kinney and Stokes "one of the nation's most exciting freshman combinations."

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Taylen Kinney (2) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stokes is undoubtedly the more highly touted of the two, but Kinney feels like an afterthought in some conversations about KU. It's become a bit surprising considering that when he initially committed to the university, he was expected to start at point guard for the Jayhawks in 2026-27 before they crowded the backcourt during the offseason.

All of these factors make Kinney one of the more intriguing names to watch as the year approaches. There are real questions of how he fits into a guard room that looks considerably different from the one the coaching staff originally expected to havef when the offseason began.

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