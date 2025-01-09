What Bill Self Said About AJ Storr’s Toughest Game Yet
AJ Storr’s performance on Wednesday against Arizona State was one he’d likely rather forget, even as Kansas basketball cruised to a 74-55 victory.
Storr played just three minutes, during which the Jayhawks were outscored by seven points. His stat line included two turnovers, a foul, and a missed three-pointer—a rough showing all around.
“You saw the game, he had a rough three minutes, -7 in three minutes,” Self said after the game. “And so yeah, he probably got about what he deserved tonight.”
Self didn’t hold back, pointing out that Storr’s struggles weren’t just about his numbers but also his energy and how it affected the team.
“What he needs to do to stay on the floor is, play to an energy level that it doesn’t take away from other people’s abilities when he’s out there,” Self said. “And sometimes the ball sticks a little bit.”
It’s clear that Storr hasn’t quite found his rhythm in Kansas’ system yet, something that’s become a recurring theme since his transfer. Self, however, believes the potential is there.
“He’s a good player. He just hadn’t quite figured it out yet, he will,” Self said.
For now, the pressure is on Storr to show he can adjust. The Jayhawks have high standards, and every minute on the floor has to count.
Whether he can bounce back and carve out a consistent role remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Self expects more.