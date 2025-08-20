What Kansas Basketball’s Coaching Staff Looks Like After Tony Bland Hire
Bill Self has shuffled around the Kansas Jayhawks coaching staff this offseason after a disappointing first-round exit in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Following the departures of Norm Roberts and Chase Buford, Self added Jacque Vaughn and most recently Tony Bland to give KU a new look assistant lineup.
Here are all the coaches who will roam the sidelines in the 2025-26 campaign after the Bland hire yesterday.
Head Coach: Bill Self
One of the best to ever coach college basketball, Self is entering his 23rd year in Lawrence and is poised for a bounce-back year.
While he has battled health concerns this offseason, he is expected to make a full recovery and coach without any restrictions.
Assistant Coach: Jacque Vaughn
A two-time Consensus All-American at Kansas in the 1990s, Vaughn went on to enjoy a successful NBA career. He then spent over a decade in the league as an assistant and twice as a head coach for the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets.
The Jayhawks hired him in May to replace Roberts, who had recently retired. Vaughn has coached the likes of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving and is now set to lead the next potential great guard in Lawrence in Darryn Peterson.
MORE: Why Darryn Peterson Could Benefit From Kansas Adding Jacque Vaughn
Assistant Coach: Kurtis Townsend
Townsend has been an assistant on Coach Self's staff since 2004. He is very active on the recruiting trail and has always been Self's right-hand man on the bench.
Assistant Coach: Tony Bland
The newest addition to the coaching staff, Bland has extensive experience on the West Coast at San Diego State, USC, and most recently Washington.
He has strong ties to the west recruiting trail and is an intriguing addition as a former player at SDSU.
Assistant Coach: Jeremy Case
Case has been with Coach Self since he arrived as a player in 2003 and has been on the staff for a decade as a video coordinator and eventually an assistant since 2021.
The 2008 national champion has been praised by Self in past years and could even be a potential head coach in waiting once the Hall of Famer moves on.
Assistant Coach: Joe Dooley
A two-time head coach at East Carolina and FGCU, Dooley has been on KU's coaching staff since 2024 as his second stop in Lawrence after serving under Self from 2003-2013.
He is a tenured assistant with plenty of experience in the college coaching ranks.