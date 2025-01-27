Where Kansas Basketball Stands in KenPom Rankings After Houston Loss
After their loss to No. 6 Houston, Kansas basketball’s ranking in KenPom has taken a slight dip but remains strong.
The Jayhawks currently sit at No. 7 in the KenPom rankings, with a solid adjusted net rating of +27.52. While their overall performance still ranks highly, the loss to the Cougars has lowered their position from the No. 6 spot they occupied prior to the game.
Kansas boasts impressive offensive and defensive metrics with an adjusted offensive rating (ORtg) of 112.7 (9th in the nation) and an adjusted defensive rating (DRtg) of 100.4 (5th).
Their strength of schedule (NCSOS) has also contributed to their strong ranking, with Kansas facing some of the toughest competition in the country.
Despite the Houston setback, the Jayhawks' overall resume is still seems to be highly regarded. Don't hit the panic button just yet.
KenPom.com Top 10 - (1/27/25)
10.) Illinois (14-6)
Net Rating: +25.33 | ORtg: 118.9 | DRtg: 93.6
9.) Alabama (17-3)
Net Rating: +27.03 | ORtg: 124.7 | DRtg: 97.7
8.) Purdue (16-5)
Net Rating: +27.25 | ORtg: 122.9 | DRtg: 95.7
7.) Kansas (14-5)
Net Rating: +27.52 | ORtg: 117.8 | DRtg: 90.3
6.) Tennessee (17-3)
Net Rating: +30.46 | ORtg: 117.3 | DRtg: 86.8
5.) Florida (18-2)
Net Rating: +31.11 | ORtg: 125.5 | DRtg: 94.4
4.) Iowa State (17-2)
Net Rating: +31.54 | ORtg: 122.7 | DRtg: 91.2
3.) Houston (16-3)
Net Rating: +35.56 | ORtg: 122.7 | DRtg: 87.1
2.) Auburn (18-1)
Net Rating: +36.04 | ORtg: 129.4 | DRtg: 93.4
1.) Duke (17-2)
Net Rating: +36.21 | ORtg: 123.6 | DRtg: 87.4