KANSAS

Where Kansas Basketball Stands in KenPom Rankings After Houston Loss

The Jayhawks are maintaining their position analytically.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) shoots a layup as Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) looks on during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) shoots a layup as Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) looks on during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

After their loss to No. 6 Houston, Kansas basketball’s ranking in KenPom has taken a slight dip but remains strong.

The Jayhawks currently sit at No. 7 in the KenPom rankings, with a solid adjusted net rating of +27.52. While their overall performance still ranks highly, the loss to the Cougars has lowered their position from the No. 6 spot they occupied prior to the game.

Kansas boasts impressive offensive and defensive metrics with an adjusted offensive rating (ORtg) of 112.7 (9th in the nation) and an adjusted defensive rating (DRtg) of 100.4 (5th).

Their strength of schedule (NCSOS) has also contributed to their strong ranking, with Kansas facing some of the toughest competition in the country.

Despite the Houston setback, the Jayhawks' overall resume is still seems to be highly regarded. Don't hit the panic button just yet.

KenPom.com Top 10 - (1/27/25)

Bill Self
Jan 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; An official restrains Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self against the Houston Cougars during overtime at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

10.) Illinois (14-6)
Net Rating: +25.33 | ORtg: 118.9 | DRtg: 93.6

9.) Alabama (17-3)
Net Rating: +27.03 | ORtg: 124.7 | DRtg: 97.7

8.) Purdue (16-5)
Net Rating: +27.25 | ORtg: 122.9 | DRtg: 95.7

7.) Kansas (14-5)
Net Rating: +27.52 | ORtg: 117.8 | DRtg: 90.3

6.) Tennessee (17-3)
Net Rating: +30.46 | ORtg: 117.3 | DRtg: 86.8

5.) Florida (18-2)
Net Rating: +31.11 | ORtg: 125.5 | DRtg: 94.4

4.) Iowa State (17-2)
Net Rating: +31.54 | ORtg: 122.7 | DRtg: 91.2

3.) Houston (16-3)
Net Rating: +35.56 | ORtg: 122.7 | DRtg: 87.1

2.) Auburn (18-1)
Net Rating: +36.04 | ORtg: 129.4 | DRtg: 93.4

1.) Duke (17-2)
Net Rating: +36.21 | ORtg: 123.6 | DRtg: 87.4

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

Bill Self Delivers Blunt Response to Kansas Basketball Doubters After Houston Loss

Kansas Basketball Surprises in AP Poll With Rise Despite Houston Loss

Kansas Basketball: Bill Self Provides Injury Update on Forward Duo

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/Basketball