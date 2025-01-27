KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Surprises in AP Poll With Rise Despite Houston Loss

The Jayhawks moved up one spot to No. 11 in Monday's rankings.

Jan 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Rylan Griffen (6) shoots as Houston Cougars guard Mylik Wilson (8) defends in overtime at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Despite a tough double-overtime loss to No. 6 Houston at home, the Kansas Jayhawks climbed one spot in the latest AP Poll, rising from No. 12 to No. 11.

The jump in the poll likely owes a lot to Kansas’ earlier win last week—a gritty road victory over TCU. The Jayhawks looked sharp in Fort Worth, executing well in a tough environment and showing why they’re still a force in the Big 12.

Then came the Houston game, a double-overtime thriller that didn’t go Kansas’ way.

The Jayhawks had chances to seal the deal but couldn’t quite close it out against one of the best teams in the country. Still, hanging tough with a team like Houston, even without a full roster, showed some fight. And clearly, the voters took note.

At 14-5, this season has been a rollercoaster for Kansas and head coach Bill Self. It’s been far from smooth sailing, but the team has found ways to stay relevant, even in the face of setbacks.

AP Top 25 - Week 13

Jayhawks
1.) Auburn (18-1)
2.) Duke (17-2)
3.) Iowa State (17-2)
4.) Alabama (17-3)
5.) Florida (18-2)
6.) Houston (16-3)
7.) Michigan State (17-2)
8.) Tennessee (17-3)
9.) Marquette (17-3)
10.) Purdue (16-5)
11.) Kansas (14-5)
12.) Kentucky (14-5)
13.) Texas A&M (15-5)
14.) Mississippi State (16-4)
15.) St. John's (17-3)
16.) Oregon (16-4)
17.) Wisconsin (16-4)
18.) Illinois (14-6)
19.) Memphis (16-4)
20.) Missouri (16-4)
21.) Louisville (15-5)
22.) Texas Tech (15-4)
23.) Ole Miss (15-5)
24.) Vanderbilt (16-4)
25.) UConn (14-6)

Others receiving votes:
Michigan, Maryland, Utah St., Clemson, Arizona, Saint Mary's, Gonzaga, Texas, Creighton, Baylor, New Mexico, VCU, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Bradley, UCLA.

