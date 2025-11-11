KANSAS

Where Kansas Players Landed in ESPN's Updated NBA Draft Big Board

A Kansas Jayhawk, along with the obvious choice of Darryn Peterson, was listed on ESPN's latest 2026 NBA Draft big board.

Joshua Schulman

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) at the free throw line in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) at the free throw line in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
It was very evident during Kansas basketball's recent loss to North Carolina that Darryn Peterson was orchestrating a one-man band. The star freshman from Prolific Prep posted 22 points in his second collegiate outing, but it wasn't enough as his teammates struggled to get the offense going.

All offseason long, Peterson has been praised by his coaching staff, with Bill Self calling him the most professional and NBA-ready freshman he has ever coached.

There has been plenty of debate over who will go No. 1 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, but in ESPN analyst Jeremy Woo's recent big board for the upcoming draft class, he gave Peterson the nod over fellow freshmen like BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Duke's Cameron Boozer.

Two Kansas Players Listed on ESPN's NBA Draft Big Board

Darryn Peterson: No. 1 Overall

Woo explained why he placed the 6-foot-5 guard at his top spot in the big board.

"The debates about which prospect should be the No. 1 pick are already unfolding around the NBA," Woo wrote. "I've had this conversation with many around the league since last spring, and right now it's Peterson who has the loudest argument. He's continued to back that up with his play coming off a dominant senior year of high school, and there frankly just hasn't been much for scouts to nitpick."

Darryn Peterson
Nov 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the second half against the Green Bay Phoenix at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"This will be a fascinating race to watch, with Dybantsa and Boozer set to make strong cases as well," he continued. "Peterson will go head-to-head with both, as Kansas faces Duke on Nov. 18 and hosts BYU in January. If there's a front-runner in the discussion, it's Peterson. He's the total package, and he's in the driver's seat at this stage of the season."

An elite 3-point shooter and finisher at the rim with crafty ball handling, Peterson is one of the most complete offensive prospects in recent memory. There will continue to be serious debates about whether he, Dybantsa, or Boozer will go first overall in June.

Flory Bidunga: No. 64 Overall

While Peterson was the headliner among KU's players, another Jayhawk made his way onto the list in the later rounds. Woo listed KU's starting center at No. 64 overall on his big board, placing him just outside the end of the second round.

Flory Bidunga
Nov 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) dunks the ball during the second half against the Green Bay Phoenix at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Bidunga is in the midst of his second season in Lawrence and is off to an excellent start, averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks through the first two games. His athleticism and rim protection make him an intriguing prospect, though he remains relatively undersized at 6-foot-9 and has a limited offensive skill set.

Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

