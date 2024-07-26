2024 Kansas Jayhawks Position Preview: Running Backs
As the Kansas Jayhawks gear up for the upcoming season, all eyes are on their dynamic backfield duo of Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr.
In 2023, Neal cemented his status as a top-tier collegiate running back with a standout performance. Rushing for 1,280 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns, Neal averaged an impressive 6.3 yards per carry. His blend of downhill running and breakaway speed makes him a constant threat on the field. On track to break numerous school records, many held by NFL legends Gale Sayers and John Riggins, Neal's sights are set on making history.
“I’ve always felt like, at certain points, I’ve been doubted,” Neal shared during media days. “I don’t take personal attacks over the edge. But, obviously, it’s motivation. I feel like I’m one of the best, if not the best, running back in the country. And that’s just personal thoughts, but if others don’t feel that way, it’s OK.”
While Neal brings power and speed, Daniel Hishaw Jr. adds quickness and agility to the Jayhawks' backfield. In 2023, Hishaw Jr. rushed for 626 yards and scored eight touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. His ability to find gaps and accelerate through the defense complements Neal's style perfectly, creating a balanced and versatile attack.
The duo’s potential is further amplified under the guidance of offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, renowned for his expertise in developing robust running games. Grimes' run-heavy schemes are tailored to maximize the strengths of both Neal and Hishaw Jr., promising an explosive and consistent ground attack.
Watch out, college football. The Jayhawks are primed to run right through you, and with Neal and Hishaw Jr. at the helm, they’re more than ready for the challenge.
Kansas Football's Projected Depth Chart for 2024 as Fall Camp Opens
1.) Devin Neal
2.) Daniel Hishaw Jr.
3.) Seivion Morrison
4.) Johnny Thompson Jr.
5.) Harry Stewart III
2024 Kansas Running Backs
1. Devin Neal — Senior, 5-11 215 lbs
One of the best pure runners in the country, Devin Neal rushed for 1,280 yards and scored 16 touchdowns last season. With this being his final season in Lawrence, he'll be looking to make the most of it. Don't be surprised to see Neal at the top of collegiate rushing statistic boards in 2024. He’s geared up and ready for an electric senior season, supported by a plethora of weapons that will help take some pressure off him.
2. Daniel Hishaw Jr. — Redshirt Junior, 5-10, 220 lbs
Often overlooked due to the presence of Neal and Daniels, Daniel Hishaw Jr. quietly amassed 626 yards and eight touchdowns last season, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. With fresher legs than Neal, Hishaw Jr. has a lot of juice and could be in line for a breakout 2024. Expect him to see significant playing time when Neal needs a break or when a strategic change in the backfield is required. Additionally, look for him to be more involved in the passing game next year.
3. Seivion Morrison — Redshirt Junior, 6-0 215 lbs
Last season, Morrison had 10 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, along with 2 receptions for 17 yards in limited action. He ran the ball eight times for 48 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win against Missouri State. While Neal and Hishaw Jr. are the primary threats, Morrison is a valuable backup asset. If needed due to an injury, he would be a capable performer. A former Nebraska transfer, we might see more of Morrison on the field in 2024.
4. Johnny Thompson Jr. — Redshirt Freshman, 5-11 200 lbs
A 247 Sports and Rivals 3-star recruit in 2023, Thompson Jr. was ranked as the No. 83 prospect in California by Rivals. He rushed for 1,035 yards and 16 touchdowns on 152 carries as a senior, finishing his high school career with 1,964 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. After redshirting last season, Thompson Jr. has garnered positive attention as a redshirt freshman entering 2024. While his role remains uncertain, the talent is evident. Likely sitting fourth on the depth chart, Thompson Jr. could see some playing time in mopup duty.
5. Harry Stewart III — Freshman, 5-10 215 lbs
Rated a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN, Stewart was ranked as the No. 43 running back in the country by Rivals in 2024. As a senior, he rushed for over 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 250 yards and two touchdowns receiving. While Stewart might not see the field in 2024, his blend of power and speed makes him a solid developmental player to watch. He could carve out a role if he's lucky next season, but his potential suggests he'll be someone to keep an eye on for the future.
