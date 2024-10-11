Big 12 Football Storylines For Week 7: Kansas Must Regroup
Bye weeks are for many things, from getting healthy to getting away from the daily in-season grind for a few days. For Kansas and Lance Leipold, this first of two breaks is more about fixing the issues that have led to an improbable 1-5 start.
The Jayhawks are one of six Big 12 programs resting this weekend, meaning 10 schools are in action, beginning Friday night in Tempe.
Week 7 Storylines in the Big 12
5. Kansas Is Off, But Not Idle
Just because the 1-5 Jayhawks aren't playing doesn't mean the staff is on holiday. In fact, the to-do list has never been longer.
The training staff needs to get LB Cornell Wheeler and CB Cobee Bryant healthy. Coordinator Jeff Grimes must get QB Jalon Daniels back on track. And Leipold might need to play crack psychologist to figure out why his team struggles so badly in one-score games this year.
4. Rising Returning
After missing the last three games with a hand injury, QB Cam Rising is expected to make his return to the Utah lineup Friday night in Tempe. Even if he's rusty, the Utes need their sixth-year glue guy back in the lineup.
Meanwhile, Arizona State has been one of the Big 12's biggest surprises this season, led by first-year QB Sam Leavitt and a vastly improved defense.
3. Iowa State Hits the Road
The Cyclones are undefeated and the highest ranked Big 12 team. This week, Iowa State takes its league-best defense on the road to play West Virginia. However, look for the ISU offense to shine in Morgantown.
The 'Neers are struggling in pass coverage, and Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are a dynamite receiving tandem.
2. BYU's Wearing a Target
BYU's days of flying under the radar are over. Now that the Cougars are 5-0, with wins over ranked SMU and Kansas State, people can't stop talking about them.
Fox sent Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt to Provo, so you know Arizona at BYU matters this week. What's up with the Wildcat offense? The unit has averaged just 18 points over the last four games, which includes a visit from Northern Arizona.
1. The Best QB Battle of Week 7?
There are so many reasons to watch Kansas State at Colorado late Saturday night. But the best one will be to witness which quarterback is better, Avery Johnson or Shedeur Sanders.
This figures to be a wild one in Boulder and a great way to cap the Week 7 slate. Johnson and Sanders are both dynamic playmakers. If Colorado wins here, brace yourself... the Buffs could be ranked on Sunday and the hype could be off the charts.
