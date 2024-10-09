Top 6 Most Disappointing College Football Teams: Kansas Makes the List
To say this has been a rough start for Kansas would be a gross understatement. A season filled with so much promise and excitement has been replaced by gut-wrenching losses and unanswered questions.
The Jayhawks have missed their preseason mark, but they are not alone. These are the six biggest disappointments in college football through the first six weeks of the regular season.
6. Arizona Wildcats (3-2)
Yeah, they beat Utah at Rice-Eccles, but they lost at home to Texas Tech and got throttled by Kansas State, 31-7. The Wildcats were ranked No. 21 in the preseason, but the Brent Brennan offense has been a shell of the one Jedd Fisch left behind.
5. Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3)
With so many veterans back, 3-3 at the halfway is a mystery. The Arkansas win keeps getting better, but OSU has dropped three straight, the last two blowouts at the hands of Kansas State and West Virginia. The Cowboys have botched what's likely their last year with Ollie Gordon II.
4. Auburn Tigers (2-4)
Where's the Year 2 bump for Hugh Freeze? Okay, the schedule has been brutal lately, but you cannot lose to Cal at Jordan-Hare. Freeze is too good at developing quarterbacks to deal with mediocrity at the position for a second straight year.
3. NC State (3-3)
Although it's easy to forget, NC State was ranked No. 24 in the preseason AP Top 25. The Wolfpack lost at home to Wake Forest, needed to rally to beat Louisiana Tech, and allowed 110 combined points in losses to Tennessee and Clemson.
2. Kansas (1-5)
When will the pain stop? The Jayhawks have excruciatingly dropped five straight games by an average of less than six points per loss. Adding insult to injury, Jalon Daniels is finally healthy, but he's regressed under OC Jeff Grimes, and the D has allowed at least 32 points for three games in a row.
1. Florida State (1-5)
The Seminoles never recovered from last November's Jordan Travis injury and subsequent playoff snub. The wheels are off in Tallahassee. Mike Norvell chose poorly by targetting DJ Uiagalelei in the portal, and things could get worse in the second half as veterans contemplate their futures.
