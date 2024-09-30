Breaking Down Kansas Football’s Struggles: What’s Really Going On?
Kansas football’s season has spiraled into frustration as the team suffered its fourth consecutive loss, falling 38-27 to TCU at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Jayhawks (1-4, 0-2 Big 12) have yet to find their rhythm, and after a promising start, the issues that have plagued them all season persisted, costing them yet another winnable game.
What’s Gone Wrong?
Inconsistent Quarterback Play
Jalon Daniels, who came into the season with high expectations, has struggled to find consistency. His 15-for-34 performance for 179 yards against TCU marked another game where his passing efficiency was below 50%. Despite showing flashes of potential, Daniels has not completed a game with more than 200 passing yards this season. His inconsistency in key moments, particularly the late interception in this game, continues to hold the Jayhawks back.
Missed Opportunities on Defense
Kansas’ defense has had its moments, like OJ Burroughs’ interception, but they’ve been unable to consistently apply pressure. TCU’s quarterback Josh Hoover torched the Jayhawks for 356 yards and three touchdowns. The lack of defensive stops, combined with missed tackles and breakdowns in coverage, have become a recurring problem. WR Jack Bech’s 10 catches for 131 yards highlighted how TCU’s offense exploited KU’s vulnerabilities in the secondary, regardless of the fact that Mello Dotson and Cobee Bryant were preseason Thorpe Award watchlist nominees.
Inability to Close Games
Kansas has had opportunities to win, leading at different points in the second half of games, only to collapse in critical moments. Against TCU, the Jayhawks led 24-21 after an early third-quarter touchdown, but a special teams blunder—a punt return touchdown—shifted momentum. Granted, there was a blatant missed block in the back call, but the Jayhawks couldn’t respond as TCU outscored them 17-3 the rest of the way.
Looking Ahead
Kansas will need to regroup as they prepare for Arizona State next week. With frustration mounting and the season slipping away, the Jayhawks must find answers soon to salvage what’s left of a campaign that began with high hopes.
