KANSAS

Brett Yormark Explains Why Big 12 Preseason Poll Was Removed

There was no Big 12 preseason poll for the league's coaches this year. Commissioner Brett Yormark explained why the conference did away with it in 2025.

Joshua Schulman

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark addresses the media during the 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark addresses the media during the 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Big 12 released its preseason all-conference team on Monday, but noticeably absent was the usual coaches' poll.

League coaches chose to scrap it this year, arguing that early rankings can create unfair narratives about certain programs.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark touched on the subject during the first day of Big 12 Media Days.

"I think it disadvantaged Arizona State," Yormark said. "Last year, they were picked 16th and I think that hurt them."

"I think there's no value and I also feel that with the transfer portal and with roster management and what goes on, as you build that roster, no one knows what they really have," he continued." They know what they have on paper and it hasn't played out, and that was the case with Arizona State last year."

The decision wasn't surprising given just how wrong the preseason poll was in 2024.

Utah, which was voted No. 1 in the preseason poll, finished with a 2-7 conference record and second-to-last in the conference standings. In fact, all five schools that received first-place votes (Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Kansas, Arizona) wound up eighth or worse in the league.

Furthermore, Yorkmark emphasized that the preseason poll strictly applies to football, not other sports like basketball.

Even with no poll this year, the Kansas Jayhawks are being ranked from No. 5 to No. 9 in most preseason rankings as Lance Leipold's squad looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 campaign.

feed

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Football