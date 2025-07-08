Brett Yormark Explains Why Big 12 Preseason Poll Was Removed
The Big 12 released its preseason all-conference team on Monday, but noticeably absent was the usual coaches' poll.
League coaches chose to scrap it this year, arguing that early rankings can create unfair narratives about certain programs.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark touched on the subject during the first day of Big 12 Media Days.
"I think it disadvantaged Arizona State," Yormark said. "Last year, they were picked 16th and I think that hurt them."
"I think there's no value and I also feel that with the transfer portal and with roster management and what goes on, as you build that roster, no one knows what they really have," he continued." They know what they have on paper and it hasn't played out, and that was the case with Arizona State last year."
The decision wasn't surprising given just how wrong the preseason poll was in 2024.
Utah, which was voted No. 1 in the preseason poll, finished with a 2-7 conference record and second-to-last in the conference standings. In fact, all five schools that received first-place votes (Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Kansas, Arizona) wound up eighth or worse in the league.
Furthermore, Yorkmark emphasized that the preseason poll strictly applies to football, not other sports like basketball.
Even with no poll this year, the Kansas Jayhawks are being ranked from No. 5 to No. 9 in most preseason rankings as Lance Leipold's squad looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 campaign.