Colorado Staffer Warren Sapp Taunts Kansas QB Jalon Daniels
The Kansas Jayhawks are gearing up for a clash with No. 16 Colorado on Saturday, and Warren Sapp, a Hall of Fame defensive lineman and senior quality control analyst for the Buffaloes, isn’t holding back.
Sapp had strong words for Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels during an appearance on The Pregame Show on Wednesday, labeling the dual-threat star as a "jitterbug."
"Oh, we got ourselves a little jitterbug back there," Sapp said. "We are going to lay heavy — we going to lay a heavy, young man. So you might want to pitch it to your running back because he's a little more equipped to take this pounding. But if you want some, it's your choice."
Daniels, who plays with an elusive style, has had an up-and-down season. However, Sapp doesn’t appear concerned about Colorado’s ability to contain him.
"Under 100 yards rushing, assault the quarterback," Sapp declared. "Take this run game and get it under control. Then let's mount a rush. I don't see them covering our receivers or stopping us from running the ball. We should be able to run and throw the ball like we want to. All we have to do is hold up our end on the defense."
Daniels' knack for extending plays and making clutch throws has made him a nightmare for defenses, but the Buffaloes appear intent on making him uncomfortable.
The matchup is shaping up to be a battle of strength versus strength, with Colorado’s defensive scheme facing off against Daniels’ ability to take over games.
If Sapp’s comments are any indication, the Buffaloes are ready to send a message. Don't sleep on the Jayhawks, though.
Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.