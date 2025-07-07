Five Questions Lance Leipold Must Answer at Big 12 Media Days
Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks will be one of the 16 schools representing the conference at the Big 12 Media Days from July 8-9. These are five questions the media should consider asking Leipold heading into the event.
5. How Will the Running Back Room Be Handled?
The program's all-time leading rusher, Devin Neal, wrapped up his college career in 2024 and is off to the NFL. That leaves Kansas with only two proven options in the backfield — redshirt senior Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Iowa transfer Leshon Williams.
Considering it will be Leipold's first year without Neal in the room, he and running backs coach Jonathan Wallace must find a way to distribute carries without a true workhorse. Leipold should also touch on who the third-string is, given Hishaw's extensive injury history.
4. Where Is Jalon Daniels in His Recovery Process?
After undergoing a minor knee procedure in February, some Jayhawk fans were worried that Daniels would be limited heading into the season. Leipold told the media he was 'right on schedule' last month, but it's important that he confirms Daniels' health with less than two months before the regular season.
3. Are Late Game Situations Being Practiced More Often?
Last year, Kansas led in the fourth quarter during five of its seven losses, resulting in some of the most devastating defeats in recent history. The Jayhawks' defense collapsed under pressure (like the fumble recovery misplay vs. UNLV), letting up go-ahead scores on long drives, while the offense either stuttered or committed critical mistakes.
Leipold needs to assure fans that similar issues will not persist. He must show how the team has addressed late-game execution, because last season proved no lead was ever secure.
2. Do Last Year’s Failures Put a Chip on the Team’s Shoulder?
Kansas football was supposed to have a historic season in 2024, but it couldn't have gone much worse. With so many new faces on the team, everyone around the program needs to know that a bounce-back season in Lawrence is direly needed.
1. Which Newcomers Are Unexpected Breakout Candidates?
After losing key contributors on both sides of the ball, Kansas will need several of its offseason additions to perform at a high level. Media days are often a time when head coaches pinpoint the team's up-and-comers with fall camp looming.
Some early candidates include former South Carolina linebacker Bangally Kamara and Alabama transfer wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson, who previously played in the SEC and could dominate in their new conference.
